Monday, January 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Man assaulted for 'circulating' morphed pics says that he was attacked for cutting...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Man assaulted for ‘circulating’ morphed pics says that he was attacked for cutting ties with Emperor Emmanuel Church

On Sunday, reports emerged that a group of women assaulted a man and his family in Kerala for allegedly circulating morphed photos of a woman in the community through social media

OpIndia Staff
Kerala church
Women beat up man for allegedly sharing another woman's morphed images on social media (Image: Screengrab of the viral video)
6

On Sunday, January 8, reports emerged that a group of women assaulted a man and his family in Kerala on Thursday evening. The women alleged that the man, named Plathottathil Veettil Shaji, had circulated morphed photos of a woman in the community through social media. On Friday, the Aloor Police in the Thrissur district arrested 11 women on the complaint of Shaji, a native of Muriyad in Thrissur district. All the accused were produced before the court and sent to Judicial custody. 

The video of the attack, shot by a passerby, went viral after it was shared with local media. In the video, a group of women, followers of the Emperor Emmanuel Church, also known as Zion Church, were seen attacking Plathottathil Shaji and his family in their car.

The victim, speaking about what transpired on Thursday evening, alleged a conspiracy behind the attack and sought action against Emperor Emmanuel Church authorities. In his complaint, Plathottathil Veettil Shaji, who defected from the church, said that the women had attacked his family in retaliation for cutting ties with the Zion retreat centre under the Emperor Emmanuel Church.

Notably, the complainant Shaji, his wife Ashlyn, son Sajan, and their relatives were on their way back home on Thursday evening when the incident happened. As their car passed the church building, a group of more than 50 women blocked their vehicle, pulled out Shaji, and attacked him with a wooden log. The others present in the car were also attacked. All of them were injured, and Shaji suffered deep wounds to his back and face. 

According to rural SP Aiswarya Dongre, “A case was registered against the group and 11 women have been arrested. Even though reports on sharing of nude photos had emerged, we don’t have any information on the same. We have asked the women to file a complaint and it will be probed in detail.”

Former members of Emperor Emmanuel Church in Kerala targetted for leaving the church

Notably, this is not the first time the Emperor Emmanuel Church in Kerala, which is a gated community with over 200 families, has been in the news for such disputes between its faithful and the dissenting members. In fact, the residents living near the sect’s gated community reported frequent incidents of violence in front of the church gate. A social media campaign recently claimed that the church was looting people in the name of faith.

According to reports, the church was once under the intelligence wing’s scrutiny because of concerns of mass suicide due to doomsday prophecies in 2012.

In 2021, Olympian Mayookha Johny alleged her friend was raped by a member of the same Church. The accused and his friends had claimed that the rape charges were false. They said the allegations were being fabricated as a sequel to a dispute in the Emperor Emmanuel Church. They revealed that there were more than 50 complaints that had been filed in six different police stations at the instance of the church followers against the dissenting members of the church and the rape case was among them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Tapasvi vs Pujari’ comment by Rahul Gandhi is signalling to his secular-liberal ecosystem: This is how

Rahul Roushan -
This is a country of Tapasvi, not Pujaris – is the latest gem from Rahul Gandhi, who is being relaunched for the umpteenth time by his party and a friendly ecosystem.
World

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters ransack govt buildings, President Lula accuses Bolsanaro of inciting ‘fascists’: All you need to know about Brazil riots

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of supporters of ex-president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Accused were aware Anjali was trapped under car and were dragging her, Delhi police sources reveal in Kanjhawala case

Drunken brawl on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight, 2 arrested

Conspiracy to disrupt PM Modi’s rally: NIA files chargesheet against PFI members Nooruddin and 3 others under UAPA

Iranian man arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning Islamist terror attack, read details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
611,940FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com