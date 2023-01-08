Sunday, January 8, 2023
Kerala: 11 women beat up a man for allegedly circulating morphed images of a woman on social media

All of the accused are members of Emperor Emmanuel Retreat centre in Chalakkudy of Thrissur district. 

Eleven women were arrested by Aloor Police in the Thrissur district for allegedly attacking a man and his family. All of the accused were produced before the court on Friday and sent to Judicial custody. 

According to Aloor police, the women attacked the man alleging that he circulated morphed photos of a woman in the community through social media. The women have been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case has been registered against them. 

Police arrested the women on the complaint of Shaji, a native of Muriyad in Thrissur district. 

All of the accused are members of Emperor Emmanuel Retreat centre in Chalakkudy of Thrissur district. 

The complainant Shaji, his wife Ashlyn, son Sajan, and their relatives were allegedly beaten up after being dragged out of their car.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

