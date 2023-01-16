Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala HC pulls up CPM leader for manhandling Lord Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala temple
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala HC pulls up CPM leader for manhandling Lord Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala temple

A video of guard Arun Kumar, who is connected to CPM's Travancore Devasom Board, the body which manages the daily operations of the hilltop shrine, had gone viral on social media and was brought to the attention of the high court's Devasom bench by several lawyers.

OpIndia Staff
Sabarimala guard
CPM leader Arun Kumar pushing devotees at Sabarimala (Image Source: Twitter)
101

On Monday, the Kerala High Court strongly condemned the actions of Arun Kumar, a Sabarimala temple guard and CPM leader, who was caught on video pushing and shoving devotees while they were praying on Saturday, the busiest day of the two-month pilgrimage season.

A video of guard Arun Kumar, who is connected to CPM’s Travancore Devasom Board, the body which manages the daily operations of the hilltop shrine, had gone viral on social media and was brought to the attention of the high court’s Devasom bench by several lawyers.

The court expressed its disapproval and inquired about the identity and authority of the person who had touched the bodies of the pilgrims.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar asked the Board to provide details of the Devaswom guard concerned and the action if any, taken against him.

“The manner in which the Devaswom guard by name, ‘Arun’, regulated the movement of pilgrims in front of Sreekovil, through the first row, was in flagrant violation of the directions issued by this court in the decision in Sajeev Sastharam,” the bench said.

During the court proceedings, the bench stated that in a previous petition (Sajeev Sastharam vs. the State of Kerala), they had instructed the guards working for the TDB and the police officers on duty at Sopanam to manage the movement of devotees through barricades in a manner that causes the least inconvenience to pilgrims.

The state government counsel argued that the actions were part of crowd control measures, but the court emphasized that there are appropriate, scientific methods of controlling crowds and that it is the responsibility of the police to implement them.

The bench mentioned, however, on January 14, after the deity was adorned with the ‘Thiruvabharanam’, there were issues with the crowd management in front of the Sreekovil at Sannidhanam.

The court requested that the top official of the TDB and Arun Kumar be added as parties in the case and scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday.

Notably, Arun Kumar, who is now known to be a trade union leader of the CPI-M and is affiliated with the TDB, is also a close associate of the State Education Minister, V. Sivankutty.

The TDB suspended Arun Kumar for his act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCPM leader misbehaves with Sabarimala devotees
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why would I stop anyone from selling a house when I want to go myself’: Advocate Pradeep Sharma calls ‘The Wire’ report on Brahmapuri...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Advocate Pradeep Sharma told us why he would stop others from selling the house when he was preparing to sell his own house. Referring to the condition of his area, he said that Hindus are constantly selling houses from this street. During the conversation, we were also informed about Muslims buying a Hindu Brahmin's house and building a mosque there.
News Reports

Pune: 14 booked for forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity, earlier 3 were charged for offering red grape juice as the ‘blood of Jesus...

Siddhi Somani -
A local filed a complaint against evangelists alleging that they were forcing his family to embrace Christianity.

Bottom 50% of Indians pay 64% of GST: Oxfam India’s claims about ‘disproportionate’ taxing of poor is ‘mathematically impossible’. Here is why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Even a simple egg curry recipe in NYT becomes an anti-Modi rant, columnist chef makes it about bashing ‘pro-vegetarian Hindus’

Muslim youths abuse, assault Hindu men over petty brawl, indulge in stone pelting as it turns communal in Aligarh: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,329FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com