Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeCrimeRuhal and Adnan insult the national anthem, as video goes viral, sparking outrage, Meerut...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ruhal and Adnan insult the national anthem, as video goes viral, sparking outrage, Meerut police arrest one

Behind the dancing youth Ruhal, Adnan is seen giggling at the dancing youth's derogatory antics. The video of the incident was recorded by another person present nearby. 

OpIndia Staff
Meerut youth arrested for insulting national anthem
Image via Free Press Journal
34

On 26 January, when India celebrated its 74th republic day, in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh two Muslim youths insulted the national anthem. The accused, who was identified as Ruhal, was seen dancing and mocking while the national anthem was playing. While Ruhal was dancing, his friend Adnan was seen laughing in the video. 

Soon after, the video went viral on social media, sparking outrage with people demanding action against the accused youths. Taking cognizance of the video, Meerut Police initiated action and nabbed accused Adnan. Both the accused are residents of the Idgah locality in Meerut. 

Taking to Twitter, Meerut Police informed that a case has been registered against the accused youths at the Railway Road Police Station and that one accused has been arrested and the search is on for the other.

In the video, the national anthem is playing in the background. The youth can be seen mocking the national anthem in the 29-second clip. Initially, a youth who is seen wearing a black jacket and jeans started singing the national anthem while saluting. In about 8 seconds, the national anthem ends. The accused youth then breaks out into an obscene dance while still holding the jacket. 

Behind the dancing youth Ruhal, Adnan is seen giggling at the dancing youth’s derogatory antics. The video of the incident was recorded by another person present nearby. 

Speaking about the incident, Railway Road police station SHO Sanjay Kumar Sharma on Saturday said, “Three youths were seen dancing while the national anthem was playing in a video that quickly went viral on social media. Two of them were identified as Adnan and Ruhal during the investigation.”

Former Hindu Jagran Manch city president Sachin Sirohi reacting to the video said that it was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused youths.

It is notable that, in accordance with the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971, disrespecting the national anthem is a criminal offense that carries a maximum three-year prison sentence, a fine, or both.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,530FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com