On 26 January, when India celebrated its 74th republic day, in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh two Muslim youths insulted the national anthem. The accused, who was identified as Ruhal, was seen dancing and mocking while the national anthem was playing. While Ruhal was dancing, his friend Adnan was seen laughing in the video.

Soon after, the video went viral on social media, sparking outrage with people demanding action against the accused youths. Taking cognizance of the video, Meerut Police initiated action and nabbed accused Adnan. Both the accused are residents of the Idgah locality in Meerut.

Taking to Twitter, Meerut Police informed that a case has been registered against the accused youths at the Railway Road Police Station and that one accused has been arrested and the search is on for the other.

थाना रेलवे रोड़ पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। शेष की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 27, 2023

In the video, the national anthem is playing in the background. The youth can be seen mocking the national anthem in the 29-second clip. Initially, a youth who is seen wearing a black jacket and jeans started singing the national anthem while saluting. In about 8 seconds, the national anthem ends. The accused youth then breaks out into an obscene dance while still holding the jacket.

Behind the dancing youth Ruhal, Adnan is seen giggling at the dancing youth’s derogatory antics. The video of the incident was recorded by another person present nearby.

Speaking about the incident, Railway Road police station SHO Sanjay Kumar Sharma on Saturday said, “Three youths were seen dancing while the national anthem was playing in a video that quickly went viral on social media. Two of them were identified as Adnan and Ruhal during the investigation.”

Former Hindu Jagran Manch city president Sachin Sirohi reacting to the video said that it was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused youths.

It is notable that, in accordance with the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971, disrespecting the national anthem is a criminal offense that carries a maximum three-year prison sentence, a fine, or both.