Tuesday, January 10, 2023
HomeWorld'Only Allah can judge him': Muslim fanboys pray for an early release of Andrew...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Only Allah can judge him’: Muslim fanboys pray for an early release of Andrew Tate, arrested in a human trafficking and rape case

In pictures that have now surfaced on social media, Andrew Tate was seen wearing handcuffs and holding a copy of the Quran. The 36-year-old British citizen was arrested on December 29 near Bucharest along with his brother and two other Romanian women.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim fanboys cheer and pray for the release of controversial influencer Andrew Tate from jail
Andre Tate and his brother Tristan outside courtroom, image via AFP
15

On Tuesday (January 10), controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appeared before a Romanian court to appeal against their 30-day arrest extension for alleged involvement in human trafficking, rape, and organised crime.

In pictures that have now surfaced on social media, Andrew Tate was seen wearing handcuffs and holding a copy of the Quran. The 36-year-old British citizen was arrested on December 29 near Bucharest along with his brother and two other Romanian women.

Their arrest was earlier extended by a judge due to the probability of them leaving Romania and settling in countries, which do not allow extradition. Despite the serious nature of the allegations against Andrew Tate, his Muslim fans prayed to Allah to facilitate an early release.

‘Actor’ Tam Khan tweeted in support, “Free the Tates. MashAllah brother Andrew Tate walking with the Holy Quran in his hands. May Allah protect them.”

“He’s on his journey. Only Allah can judge #AndrewTate”, tweeted one Abu Hafsah in support.

One Ray Youssef claimed, “He will blaze through this and get stronger. In Shaa Allah.”

“Throughout history, the Quran is the only thing that strengthens a man inside jail! May Allah help him,” tweeted another Muslim fanboy of Andrew Tate.

Another Twitter user wrote, “He will be freed InshaAllah.”

“Allahu Akbar (God is great),” exclaimed one Sahal Muridi.

Andrew Tate is a four-time World kickboxing champion and is ‘well known’ for his misogynistic way of thinking. The former kickboxer rose to prominence in 2016 after being booted from the British TV show Big Brother due to a video that showed him assaulting a lady. 

He is also said to have converted to Islam in October 2020. Tate, who was born in Chicago and raised in Luton, previously hailed Islam as “the last true religion in the world.” He later verified that he had become a Muslim after a video of him praying inside a mosque went viral online.

Andrew Tate arrested in connection with a human trafficking and rape investigation

Andrew Tate was jailed last month as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. Tate’s residence in Bucharest, where he was held alongside his brother Tristan, was raided by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The brothers’ imprisonment was verified by their lawyer on Friday. 

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement and said that four suspects, two British citizens, and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking. “The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” the prosecutor said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,167FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com