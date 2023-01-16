Tuesday, January 17, 2023
NC leader and brother of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah claims Central govt ‘planned’ Pulwama and Uri attacks

“It is certain now that they (attacks) were planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos and bodies and it is clear that all those 30-40 (soldiers) were SCs,” Kamal was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

NC leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal says Central govt ‘planned’ Pulwama & Uri attacks (source: ANI)
On Monday, January 16, the brother of Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and National Conference (NC) leader, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal went on a tirade against the Modi government. The NC leader went on to cast aspersions on the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2016 Uri attack, echoing the statements of the terror state of Pakistan.

Sheikh Mustafa Kamal reportedly alleged that both attacks were ‘well-planned’ by the Central government. Mustafa alleged that none of the soldiers’ bodies or images were found following the brutal attacks. He further added that all the 30-40 soldiers who died belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community (which is not true), probably hinting that the government carried out the attack to target Scheduled Castes.

“It is certain now that they (attacks) were planned by the Government of India. We didn’t see their photos and bodies and it is clear that all those 30-40 (soldiers) were SCs,” Kamal was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. The NC leader added that “until it is clear as to who is the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the government of India.”

How Indian opposition has repeatedly cast aspersions following the Pulwama attack

This is not the first time a member of the opposition party has insinuated that the Pulwama attack was orchestrated by PM Modi. In fact, on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attacks in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by Islamic terrorists, insensitive Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to indulge in a political slugfest to target the BJP government rather than paying his tributes to the fallen soldiers who had laid their lives for the security of the country.

The Gandhi-scion had hinted that the barbaric incident might have been an inside job that benefitted the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi made the accusation despite the fact that the Islamic terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moreover, Congress leader B K Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, had also stirred controversy by mocking the Pulwama terrorist attack which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel. Hariprasad called the terrorist attack a ‘fixed match’ between PM Modi and Pakistan.

Similarly, Goa Congress leader Chellakumar had alleged that the Pulwama attack was orchestrated by PM Modi and went on to ask where were the bodies of terrorists who were killed in the airstrikes. Kumar had also floated a conspiracy theory that the Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility of which was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, was an inside job.

When AAP and Congress demanded proof of the 2016 Surgical Strikes

Not only this, but the opposition members had also gone out of their way to raise suspicion on the veracity of India’s 2016 Surgical strikes in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir that came as a retaliation to the brutal terror attack in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed lives of 18 Indian soldiers and sought evidence for the same.

The Congress party and AAP had then run a campaign to discredit the government by casting aspersions over the authenticity of the operation, seeking evidence to prove the attack. They also claimed that there was no novelty in the raids and such forays have been carried out by the Army during previous regimes as well.

