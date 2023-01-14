Saturday, January 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted in an attempt...
News Reports
Updated:

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted in an attempt to murder case: Details

The NCP leader and MP was convicted for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Jhankar Mohta
NCP MP Mohammed Faizal (Source: East Coast Daily English)
6

On January 13, Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification disqualifying Mohammed Faizal, NCP MP from Lakshadweep, after he was convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory. As per the notification, the MP’s disqualification came into effect on January 11, the day he was convicted by the sessions court in Kavaratti.

The decision to disqualify the MP from the Lok Sabha was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.

Notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat (source: @arvindgunasekar)

Notably, the court in Lakshadweep had on Wednesday sentenced four people, including the NCP MP Mohammed Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempt to murder case.

The others convicted in the case are Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameen and Faizal’s brothers Mohammed Hussain and Mohammed Basheer Thangal. Besides awarding a 10-year jail term, the court also fined the convicts Rs 1 lakh each for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

CBI had registered a case against NCP MP Mohammed Faizal in tuna fish scam

Notably, in July last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a complaint against Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal, his nephew, and others over charges of corruption and irregularities. The allegations included an alleged scheme about the shipment of tuna fish to a Sri Lankan business. The CBI conducted searches at six locations linked to MP Mohammed Faisal across Delhi, Calicut, and Lakshadweep.

It is important to note that amid the progressive reforms brought up by the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel in the year 2021, MP Mohammed Faisal declared that beef-eating was a constitutional right of the Lakshadweep people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jhankar Mohta
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,865FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com