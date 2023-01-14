On January 13, Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification disqualifying Mohammed Faizal, NCP MP from Lakshadweep, after he was convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory. As per the notification, the MP’s disqualification came into effect on January 11, the day he was convicted by the sessions court in Kavaratti.

Consequent upon his conviction by Kavaratti Court, Lakshadweep, NCP MP, PP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from membership of the Lok Sabha.



The decision to disqualify the MP from the Lok Sabha was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.

Notably, the court in Lakshadweep had on Wednesday sentenced four people, including the NCP MP Mohammed Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempt to murder case.

The others convicted in the case are Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameen and Faizal’s brothers Mohammed Hussain and Mohammed Basheer Thangal. Besides awarding a 10-year jail term, the court also fined the convicts Rs 1 lakh each for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

CBI had registered a case against NCP MP Mohammed Faizal in tuna fish scam

Notably, in July last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a complaint against Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal, his nephew, and others over charges of corruption and irregularities. The allegations included an alleged scheme about the shipment of tuna fish to a Sri Lankan business. The CBI conducted searches at six locations linked to MP Mohammed Faisal across Delhi, Calicut, and Lakshadweep.

It is important to note that amid the progressive reforms brought up by the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel in the year 2021, MP Mohammed Faisal declared that beef-eating was a constitutional right of the Lakshadweep people.