Woman manhandled, pushed out from Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh’s residence, video viral

On Saturday, a video clip sparked outrage on social media as a woman was seen being forced out of Mamta Bhupesh, Rajasthan’s Women and Child Development Minister’s residence by male security personnel. The woman was a complainant who visited the Minister’s Janata Darbar (public hearing), she was reportedly pushed out in presence of Minister Mamta Bhupesh.

The woman complainant had come to the government bungalow of the minister along with her 8-year-old son and brother with some grievance, however, she was manhandled by the security guard for allegedly talking in a loud tone about something with Mamta Bhupesh.

In the viral video, Mamta Bhupesh is heard saying, “I will see, what will happen to me.” A person is also heard saying in the video, that the “woman is talking nonsense” (Bakwas Kar rahi hai Faltu), and to “throw her out” (Baahar nikaal isko).

It is notable that Mamta Bhupesh who is also an MLA from Sikrai in Dausa is said to be close to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Ramlal Sharma, BJP leader and MLA from Chomu slammed the Congress minister had said that there is an atmosphere of anarchy in the state. “Anarchy in the state. Pushing and misbehavior with the complainant woman The staff of Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh manhandled the complainant. The complainant woman was accompanied by an 8-year-old girl and younger brother,” a tweet by Sharma in Hindi read.

प्रदेश में अराजकता का माहौल। फरियादी महिला के साथ बदतमीजी और धक्का मुक्की। महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री ममता भूपेश के स्टाफ ने की फरियादी महिला के साथ धक्का मुक्की। फरियादी महिला के साथ 8 साल की बच्ची और छोटा भाई था। pic.twitter.com/rxxVlw9qQt — Ramlal Sharma (@ramlalsharmabjp) January 21, 2023

However, this is not the first time that complainants have been thrown out of a minister’s residence in Rajasthan. In July last year, Minister Parsadi Lal Meena ordered his staff to push out a female complainant from his residence.