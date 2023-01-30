On Saturday, 28th January 2023, a ruckus took place at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan. There was a fight between two Muslim groups named Barelvi and Khadims, which led to a ruckus. The police had to intervene to control the situation.

One person has been arrested, as per reports. The video of this dispute has also gone viral on social media. A police force has been deployed in the dargah to keep the situation under control.

Syed Subhani Siraji tweeted this video, calling it hooliganism, and demanded action from Rajasthan Police. In this viral video of 1 minute 8 seconds, two sides are seen beating each other. Shortly afterwards, a person falls to the ground. At the same time, another person trapped in the same chaos is saying that he is unaware of the incident and is asking what is the reason for the assault. The Rajasthan Police Headquarters has ordered the Ajmer Police to give information about the current situation in regard to this viral video.

According to reports, the dispute took place on the sixth night of the ongoing annual urs at the Ajmer dargah. The meeting of Sadarat was going on at the time of the incident. There was a lot of crowd at this meeting. At 2 am, some people started shouting slogans near Jannati Darwaza. The sloganeering angered the Khadims (caretakers) of the dargah and they beat up the people who were shouting slogans. Angered by this beating, Barelvis shouted slogans and started beating the Khadims. Due to this, the crowd was divided into 2 parts and started beating each other.

It is being told that security volunteers in blue uniforms deployed for the security of Khadims and dargah also fled from the spot during the assault. To avoid the assault, the Khadims took asylum in the Shahjahani Mosque. When the police came to know about this ruckus, they reached the spot and separated both sides. During this time, the police also arrested a person for breaching of peace. The police are also looking for a person wearing a red turban. According to the police, they have not received any written complaint from either side. There is peace on the spot at present, and the police force has been deployed to maintain it.