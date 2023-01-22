Sunday, January 22, 2023
Protest march against forced religious conversion, cow slaughter carried out in Pune, Maharashtra

Earlier Hindu organisations staged a 'Jan Aanch' march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter.

Sakal Hindu Samaj takes out protest march against forced religious conversions in Pune, Maharashtra
Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra’s Pune against ‘love jihad’, alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter. 

The members also took out a march to draw attention to issues like increasing atrocities on women, illegal conversions, ban on cow slaughter. 

The march titled ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ began at Lal Mahal and culminated at the Deccan area of Pune. 

