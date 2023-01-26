The underage Hindu girl, who was kidnapped a month and a half ago, has been found by the Ghaziabad police. The police have also arrested the kidnapper Salman in the case. Salman, who had previously entrapped other Hindu females as well, was reportedly getting ready to wed the underage girl. During the course of the police investigation, three other cases involving the accused have also surfaced. Police will now do a medical assessment of the victim before recording her statement in court.

The teen was abducted a month and a half ago

On December 14, 2022, a 15-year-old girl from Govindpuram in the Kavinagar police station area went to buy milk but never came back. It was discovered during the family’s investigation that Salman had kidnapped her. The girl is a class VIII student. Her father reported the kidnapping to the Kavi Nagar police department.

The girl was taken to Uttarakhand and held captive

Salman was taken into custody by the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday in connection with this case. He runs a consulting firm and was formerly a resident of Panju Sarai village in the Naugawan Sadat police station area of Amroha district. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City, Nipun Aggarwal stated that the suspect kept the victim in a number of places in Uttarakhand and UP, including Kashipur and Udham Singh Nagar, after the abduction. According to the authorities, those who provided Salman with sanctuary are also being sought. They will face prosecution for giving shelter to a criminal.

In order to prevent anyone from finding him, he repeatedly changed his mobile number. Muhid, a friend of Salman and a resident of Garhmukteshwar, who participated in the kidnapping, was arrested on December 31, 2022, according to the authorities. Muhid admitted to the abduction, but he was unaware of Salman’s whereabouts at the time.

Kidnapped by threatening to kill family

According to the police, after speaking with the student, it was discovered that Salman had brought a vehicle and urged the girl to sit in it. He then threatened to harm her family before kidnapping her against her will.

The girl is undergoing medical examination

It is being determined through a medical examination of the victim whether the accused sexually assaulted her during the previous one and a half months. The victim’s statement will be recorded in front of a magistrate. The statements will serve as the basis for further action.

Used to coerce women by assuming different names

Police discovered that Salman had a history of luring Hindu girls when they looked into his background. Every Hindu female he trapped was given a different name by him. Salman reportedly married a Hindu woman from Hapur roughly six years ago and also has a child with her, according to DCP Nipun Aggarwal. He then married another woman, from his own community. Afterward, he trapped another Hindu woman in his net, who is currently pregnant. According to the police, the accused was also getting ready to forcefully marry the teen.

Police suspects Salman was part of a “Love Jihad” type gang

The authorities are investigating whether a major gang is involved in entrapping the girls in this manner. Salman’s mobile phone is being retrieved and his social accounts are being traced. According to the DCP, there hasn’t been any communication or money transfer from any suspicious sources up to this point.