Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s philanthropic NGO, Meer Foundation came forward to help the 20-year-old Delhi hit and drag case victim Anjali Singh’s family.

As per sources, Meer Foundation donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali, who lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala on New Year’s night.

She was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings and the Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to her siblings.

In the horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

“In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on,” the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said Friday.

The other five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as a security precaution.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

