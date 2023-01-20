Tripura: Congress workers ransack BJP office, CPRF steps in

On Thursday (January 20), a clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers after the latter vandalised the party office of the former in the Majlishpur constituency of Tripura.

As per reports, the incident took place during a bike rally of the Congress party. The grand old party has accused the BJP of ‘pelting stones’ at its workers when they were passing through the Sachindra Lal colony, Ranirbazar Townhall area and Briddhanagar.

It further claimed that more than 15 party workers were hospitalised in the aftermath of the incident. The Congress party has blamed BJP Minister and Majlishpur MLA Sushanta Chowdhury for allegedly orchestrating the attack.

I will be back soon!! pic.twitter.com/HixqtgO3gB — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) January 18, 2023

While reacting to the allegations, Chowdhury informed that the BJP office was attacked by Congress workers during the bike rally. “First of all, they did not have any police permission to organise the rally. All of a sudden, the bike-borne Congress workers reached the party office and indulged in vandalism,” he said.

The BJP leader emphasised.”I don’t have any problem if they were here to organize a street corner or party meeting. If they are willing to counter us politically, they may have taken the right course instead of indulging in such criminal offences.”

He also added that two well-known criminals, namely, Keshab Sarkar and Manoranjan Debnath, took part in the bike rally of the Congress party. Chowdhury also pointed out how the CPIM-Congress alliance had been trying to create unrest in the State by bringing in people from outside.

CRPF fact-checks Congress leader

Meanwhile, the Tripura Congress in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar hit out at ‘non-existent’ DS Rao for not taking action against the alleged goons.



@ECISVEEP @crpfindia the IG CRPF DS Rao Crossed three groups of goons with swords and lathees and did nothing. I was being rushed to the hospital on motorcycle. In fact one miscreant hit me with lathee on my back in fron t of him. Shame on you DS Rao — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) January 19, 2023

In a tweet (archive), he claimed, “The IG CRPF DS Rao Crossed three groups of goons with swords and lathees and did nothing. I was being rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle. In fact, one miscreant hit me with lathee on my back in front of him. Shame on you DS Rao”

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hit back at the Congress official and punctured his fake claims. It said, “On your allegations about inaction by CRPF IG, we only consider it appropriate to inform you that there is no Inspector General D S Rao serving in CRPF.”

On your allegations about inaction by CRPF IG, we only consider it appropriate to inform you that there is no Inspector General D S Rao serving in CRPF. https://t.co/L23qmYbNAq — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation. The Election Commission on Wednesday (January 18) announced the schedule for Assembly elections in the northeastern State of Tripura.

“Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

“The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each,” the CEC added.