The Vidhan Sabha election in the northeastern State of Tripura is just a couple of months away. Dr Manik Saha, the incumbent Chief Minister, has been faced with the mammoth task to ensure victory for the BJP.

A dental surgeon by profession, he was called upon by the BJP high command to steer the party through its rough patch. In an overnight decision, he was brought back from the Rajya Sabha to serve as the Chief Minister of the State.

Dr Saha had always remained connected to the people. He was well aware of the growing anti-incumbency and grievance among the state government employees.

After assuming charge of the State, he began to unveil policies and schemes to win over the trust of the people. Dr Saha is an eloquent speaker, focused on the welfare of Tripura and its residents.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Opindia caught up with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during his interaction with social media influencers on Sunday (January 15) night.

Question: Thank you Dr Saha for your time. You have recently announced a 12% hike in DA/DR which will directly impact 1.8 lakh employees and pensioners in the State.

The reception has been highly positive. It is a political masterstroke in a sense. Even though the BJP is on a strong footing, we have seen some party leaders defecting to the Opposition camp.

While there is no dearth of political opportunists, will such last-minute rebellion by some BJP leaders dent the political outcome of the party in the 2023 elections?

Response of Dr Manik Saha:

“This is like a ‘toad cycle’. First, they joined BJP, then defected to the Trinamool Congress, then, Congress and then CPIM. There must be some principle in politics.

You had seen the turnout of people when Amit Shah ji came to Dharmanagar (North Tripura district). Or the massive support received by JP Nadda ji in West Tripura district during the ‘Jana Biswas Ratha’ Yatra.

Tripura | BJP national president JP Nadda along with CM Manik Saha holds a roadshow in West Tripura district. pic.twitter.com/9vv65GgoM3 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

People felt connected to us through our outreach programme. We have touched upon all sections of society through our schemes. People may come and go but we won’t compromise on our principles.

We are confident that the defection of some leaders will not impact the electoral outcome. You have seen the bypoll results, where we have bagged 3 out of 4 seats. We have the popular support.”

Question: One of the major concerns in recent times has been the rising anti-Bengali sentiment in Tripura, raked up by the likes of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (also called Tipra Motha).

We have seen demands for a separate homeland for the indigenous people (called Tipraland/Greater Tipraland), even though they know it will never be a reality. Tripura has witnessed deadly ethnic tensions between Bengalis and tribal communities in the past.

We have gone past those dark days and have been able to maintain ethnic harmony in the State. How do you as a Chief Minister plan to win the trust of the indigenous people, diffuse the growing tensions and maintain harmony in the State?

Response of Dr Manik Saha:

“The past ruling regimes in Tripura, be it the Congress or the Left, had exploited the tribal community and used them as a vote bank. Yes, I am aware of an increasing anti-Bengali sentiment among the indigenous communities, created by some vested interests.

I recently took part in a programme in Khumulung which falls under ADC (Autonomous District Council). A woman walked up to me and told me that it was the first time that she felt a sense of inclusivity.

Yes, a lot needs to be done to bridge the gap. We need better forms of communication and something concrete will be done in this regard in a few days’ time. This has been our top priority so that the indigenous people do not feel left out.”

The present state government is committed to ensure various Agri facilities across Tripura.



Took part in the inauguration of newly-built Primary Rural Market at Belbari in Khumulwng today.



I am happy to see the spirit among the Janajati mothers & sisters towards self-reliance. pic.twitter.com/ADPZG4F9cr — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 27, 2022

During the interactive session, Dr Manik Saha also spoke about how he had served only 3 days in Rajya Sabha before being called upon by the BJP to serve as the Chief Minister of the State.

“I had no idea that I was going to be the Chief Minister even 30 minutes before the decision. I had served the party in various capacities and did whatever task was assigned to me with utmost sincerity,” he reflected on his political journey.

The Tripura Chief Minister also informed us how he was hounded by the Left regime and was forced to fight them in a court of law. “I despise vindictive politics. If anyone from the Opposition makes any request or raises any problem, I take it up in all earnest,” he added.

On being told that the rival political parties may not respond in the same manner if they were to come to power, Dr Manik Saha calmly responded, “That’s fine. As long as I am there, I am teaching them how to behave in a civil manner despite political differences.”

He also touched upon the HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airport) model that PM Modi had promised to the residents of Tripura during the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2018.

New airport terminal, image via Dibakar Dutta/ Opindia

Today, Tripura has better connectivity, high-speed internet, an extensive broad-gauge railway network with direct trains to the National Capital and a state-of-the-art airport terminal.

Opindia had also reported how the 12% hike in DA/ DR has turned out to be a game changer for the Tripura BJP at a time when the Left, TMC or Congress has failed to promise a better alternative.

While concluding his address, Dr Manik Saha spoke about how his government almost doubled the wages of contractual and part-time workers, laid out initiatives to encourage the participation of youth in sports and make the State safer for women.

He also elaborated how his long-standing dream of starting a dental college in the State was made possible by the double-engine government of the BJP.