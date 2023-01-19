On January 9, 2023, a bill was moved in the US House of Representatives to strip Pakistan of its Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status. The bill (HR 80) was introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs who represents the fifth Congressional district of Arizona.

Before it can be signed into law by the US President, the bill requires to be passed by the House and the Senate. Currently, the bill has been sent to House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Demands raised in the bill

The bill seeks the termination of the Major Non-NATO Ally status accorded to Pakistan.

“The designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally pursuant to section 517(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (22 U.S.C. 2321k(a)(1)) or any other provision of law is hereby terminated,” the bill reads.

Moreover, the bill asks the US President to submit a certification that Pakistan has to meet certain conditions listed in the bill, and until then the President may not issue a separate designation to Pakistan.

The conditions listed for the certification include Pakistan’s military operations against the Haqqani network disrupting its safe haven and free movement in Pakistan.

“Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing to significantly disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan,” the bill reads.

Furthermore, the bill asks the US President to certify that Pakistan has taken measures to stop the Haqqani network from using its territory as safe haven for terror activities.

Besides that, the bill states that the president has to certify that the Pakistani government is coordinating with the government of Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants such as the Haqqani Network along the Pak-Afghan border and that Pakistan has progressed in arresting and prosecuting senior and mid-level operatives of the Haqqani Network.

It is notable that if the bill gets passed, it will not only bring major embarrassment to Pakistan but will also deprive it of several privileges it enjoys as a non-NATO ally (MNNA).

Major Non-NATO Ally status

According to a factsheet available on the US Department of State website, the “MNNA status is a designation under U.S. law that provides foreign partners with certain benefits in the areas of defense trade and security cooperation. The Major Non-NATO Ally designation is a powerful symbol of the close relationship the United States shares with those countries and demonstrates our deep respect for the friendship for the countries to which it is extended.”

Countries including Pakistan designated as MNNA under 22 US Code 2321k are entitled to privileges such as “eligibility for loans of material, supplies, or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing, or evaluation purposes.”

In addition, the designated nation is qualified to host U.S. War Reserve Stockpiles on its soil outside of US military installations.

Moreover, the designated country can enter into bilateral or multilateral agreements with the United States for the cooperative provision of training, provided that the financial arrangements are reciprocal and cover reimbursement of all direct costs incurred by the United States.

Additionally, the MNNA qualifies for depleted uranium ammunition purchase consideration and priority delivery of Excess Defense Articles.

Haqqani Network

The Haqqani network is an Islamist terrorist group with its leadership based in Pakistan and operating from Afghanistan. The Haqqani Network is responsible for high-profile attacks like – June 2011 assault on the Kabul Intercontinental Hotel, suicide bombings—in 2008 and 2009—against the Indian Embassy in Kabul, and the 2011 attack on US Embassy, International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) headquarters, the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul.

Sirajuddin Haqqani and his network were designated as a terrorist in 2012 because of their ties to the Islamic terror groups – Taliban and Al-Qaeda. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, he was appointed as the Interior Minister of Afghanistan.