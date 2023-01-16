Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeSportsCricketViacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
SportsCricket
Updated:

Viacom18 wins Women’s IPL media rights for 951 crore

The news comes as a massive development for women's cricket on Monday as Women Indian Premier League (WIPL) media rights was auctioned.

ANI
WIPL
Image Source: India TV
60

The Viacom18 secured the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 951 crore which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for next 5 years.

The BCCI will unveil the five WIPL franchises on January 25. The news comes as a massive development for women’s cricket on Monday as Women Indian Premier League (WIPL) media rights was auctioned. The news was confirmed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket,” Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.

Viacom has pledged INR 951 crore, and INR 7.09 crore for each match, for the next five years.

The Women’s T20 Challenge was initially held as an exhibition tournament, but the BCCI last year eventually made the decision to introduce the WIPL, with the first season’s opening match scheduled for March. The BCCI has not officially released the tournament’s schedule, but it is widely believed that the first season, which would consist of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23.

Uncapped cricketers have been given two alternatives, while players with caps–those who have represented India or are currently on a central contract–can select either Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh, or Rs. 50 lakh as their base pricing (Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh).

Prior to the WIPL, the base price has been separated into five categories, ranging from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. The auction’s registration cutoff date is January 26.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIPL media rights
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why would I stop anyone from selling a house when I want to go myself’: Advocate Pradeep Sharma calls ‘The Wire’ report on Brahmapuri...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Advocate Pradeep Sharma told us why he would stop others from selling the house when he was preparing to sell his own house. Referring to the condition of his area, he said that Hindus are constantly selling houses from this street. During the conversation, we were also informed about Muslims buying a Hindu Brahmin's house and building a mosque there.
News Reports

Pune: 14 booked for forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity, earlier 3 were charged for offering red grape juice as the ‘blood of Jesus...

Siddhi Somani -
A local filed a complaint against evangelists alleging that they were forcing his family to embrace Christianity.

Bottom 50% of Indians pay 64% of GST: Oxfam India’s claims about ‘disproportionate’ taxing of poor is ‘mathematically impossible’. Here is why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Even a simple egg curry recipe in NYT becomes an anti-Modi rant, columnist chef makes it about bashing ‘pro-vegetarian Hindus’

Muslim youths abuse, assault Hindu men over petty brawl, indulge in stone pelting as it turns communal in Aligarh: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,368FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com