The 6th June protest called by the “Cockroach Janta Party” founder Abhjeet Dipke was more or less a flop show. Though Dipke and his associates are claiming it was a “huge success”, ground reports suggest that there were hardly a couple of thousand followers who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. Moreover, most of the protesters present were not “Gen Z” or youth, but older adults and people in the middle age group. It was confusing for many backers of Dipke, as CJP managed to gain 22 million (over 2 crore) followers on social media but failed to convert it into a movement on the ground.

While the calls to join the protests were made on X, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, one place where discussions have been happening under CJP’s banner is Discord. Around 10 days ago, CJP launched its Discord channel, which now has over 20,000 members, with over 1,500 members online at any given time. OpIndia dug into the Discord channel and found that there were a lot of supporters of anti-Hindu Delhi Riots larger conspiracy accused Umar Khalid who believe he is some sort of “hero”.

Source: Discord

On 26th May, there was a discussion about the authenticity of websites and social media handles that were supposedly linked to CJP. During that conversation, one user on Discord stated that while he was a supporter of the concept behind CJP, he was not a supporter of Abhijeet Dipke.

Source: Discord

When asked why, another user mentioned he “is from Aam Aadmi Party”.

Source: Discord

When he was countered that Dipke “was” associated with AAP, the user initially opposing Dipke mentioned “he supports Umar Khalid”. This was the first instance when Khalid was mentioned in the conversation. From that point, several members of CJP’s Discord channel came out in support of Khalid.

Source: Discord

As the conversation continued, one of the users came out in full support of Dipke if he supports Umar Khalid. He wrote, “If Abhijit Dipke supports Umar Khalid, then consider me a full supporter of CJP and a strong supporter of Abhijit Dipke as well… No doubt Dipke has spine… What is happening with Umar Khalid is a human rights violation.”

Source: Discord

On the same day, in the evening, someone suggested that “Abijeet is only a medium from where the revolution started”. The same user who had pointed out Dipke’s support for Khalid earlier mentioned it again. Surprisingly, one of the users suggested that Khalid is also one of them, a “cockroach”.

Source: Discord

On 28th May, Khalid again became a topic of discussion, and it became evident that CJP supporters were not aware of the details of Umar Khalid’s role in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020. When one of the users pointed out that what concerned him was Dipke’s support for Khalid, another user asked who he was and what the story behind him was.

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

The user replied that Khalid is a separatist who was jailed for the Delhi Riots and has been booked under UAPA. “He wanted a separate Kashmir and openly yapped about it,” he added. Replying to him, the other user said jailing Khalid for “just saying so” was not correct.

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

Another user raised the issue of delay in trial. He said, “They have not been able to prove him guilty in five years, and even if he says now that Kashmir is a part of India, it will not make any difference to them. He was wrong, maybe he had read something wrong and formed a wrong thought, and maybe that thought would have changed later. Ruining his entire life for that is not right. He is not a terrorist, otherwise it would have been proved by now.”

Source: Discord

This manipulation tactic has been used by several left-liberals over the years to prove Khalid’s innocence. However, no one out there wants to talk about the delay caused by Khalid himself and his attorneys, including Kapil Sibal.

On 1st June, During one of the video chats titled “Chai Pe Charcha”, it appears that Khalid’s name was mentioned by one of the speakers. In the related chat, a user claimed, “Umar Khalid is exactly what we need in this country, which is why CJP exists.”

Source: Discord

On the same day, several calls were made to “free Umar Khalid” in different forums on the Discord channel.

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

During one of the discussions, one of the members of the channel claimed that Umar Khalid was not the problem but the problem was his religion. He connected Khalid’s case with that of gangster Lawrance Bishnoi.

Source: Discord

When the other person said brining religion into the discussion was a convinient way to ignore the facts of the case, the user who supported Khalid asked why he was not convicted yet.

Source: Discord

The other user said he cannot ride on two boats and say, “Let the trial happen”, while also saying that the lack of conviction means innocence.

Source: Discord

And then blame shifted to the judicial system itself.

Source: Discord

Meanwhile, another user, who claimed to be a law student, flatly stated that “all the allegations against Umar Khalid are baseless”.

Source: Discord

In a seperate discussion on 4th June, a user asked about people’s though on Umar Khalid. One of the users called him “revolutionary”.

Source: Discord

In another conversation on the same day, one of the users claimed that all of Khalid’s speeches were about “peaceful protest and unity”. He further claimed that nothing Khalid said could be interpreted in a violent sense. He also claimed that “the judiciary is compromised”. In the end, the user claimed, “Khalid and Abhijeet are both fighters for freedom.”

Source: Discord

On 5th June, a user questioned whether CJP believes “Kashmir is illegally occupied by the Indian state”. Another user questioned why he had asked such a question, to which he replied, “Because the founder supports Umar Khalid, the same person who says Kashmir is illegally occupied by the Indian state.”

Replying to him, a Khalid supporter rushed to prove him innocent and said, “Umar Khalid is not a terrorist. He is a JNU student and political activist, so first read about him and his speeches. He also went for peaceful protests against the government over scams and other policies. Watch his speeches on YouTube. When his voice was getting stronger, the godi media gave him the tag of terrorist because of his religion.”

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

Source: Discord

Another user randomly dreamed of meeting Umar Khalid and claimed that he has been in jail over “false, frivolous charges”. He called it a blot on India’s judiciary while expressing “mad respect” for Khalid and his “undying spirit”. This was a completely random post.

Source: Discord

On 7th June, in the Hindi Video Chat section, one of the users dreamt of Dipke as the Prime Minister of India and Umar Khalid as the Defence Minister, with other left-liberals in the remaining ministerial positions.

Source: Discord

Discord is not the only place where whitewashing of Umar Khalid’s involvement in anti-Hindu Delhi Riots has been happening. During the protests on Jantar Mantar, several CJP supporters expressed solidarity with Umar Khalid. One of the “cockroaches” suggested Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid are “President/PM” material.

A Cockroach Party supporter:

🗣️ “A tea seller is running the country like a roadside stall.

— Future President & PMs like Sharjeel Imam & Umar Khalid have been JAILED 🤣



They are educated enough to get jobs in America." pic.twitter.com/CqUX0NgQdX — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 8, 2026

An older “cockroach” got so irked by a woman at the protest site when she opposed Khalid that he asked, “Did Khalid rape you?” (Strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

ये हैं कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के समर्थक जब अपने पिता की उम्र के व्यक्ति से महिला पत्रकार ने सवाल पूछा उमर खालिद के बार में



जवाब: उमर खालिद ने तेरी इज्जत लूटी थी क्या?



आप उम्मीद करते हैं इस उम्र के आदमी से ऐसी बात। pic.twitter.com/dWsYQFWToW — Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) June 6, 2026

Umar Khalid’s role in Delhi Riots

Umar Khalid’s role in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case is not presented as that of a street rioter, but as that of a planner, coordinator, and ideological driver. His physical absence from North East Delhi during the violence does not weaken the case against him because the allegation is of conspiracy, where presence at the riot site is not required once the plan has been set in motion. His 20th February Amravati speech, in which he referred to 24th February, the day of Donald Trump’s India visit, has been cited as a key link, with riots breaking out four days later.

Umar Khalid’s role in Delhi Riots and the aftermath.

His name also appears in FIR 59, FIR 114, and chargesheets linked to the larger conspiracy. The 8th January Shaheen Bagh meeting, Khalid Saifi’s link between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain, discussions on “big action” over CAA and NRC, alleged PFI funding and logistical support, WhatsApp groups, pamphlets, speeches, secret meetings, digital trails, and witness statements have all been cited to show his role. The prosecution also cited his post riot chats with celebrities, activists, journalists, and media figures to argue that a favourable narrative was being built around him.

Conclusion

The pattern visible in these Discord conversations shows a clear attempt to recast Umar Khalid from an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case into a victim, a revolutionary, and even a moral symbol for the so-called movement. Instead of engaging with the serious allegations against him, his supporters repeatedly shift the discussion towards emotion, identity, delay in trial, and alleged institutional bias. The same users who ask others to “let the trial happen” also use the lack of conviction as proof of innocence, while conveniently ignoring the delay caused by Khalid and his own legal team.

Whenever questions are raised about his alleged separatist statements, UAPA case, or role in the Delhi Riots conspiracy, the response is not factual rebuttal but deflection. He is described as a student, political activist, freedom fighter, victim of media propaganda, and someone targeted because of his religion. This is a familiar manipulation tactic. First, dilute the seriousness of the allegations by reducing them to “just speeches” or “peaceful protest”. Second, create sympathy by calling the case a human rights violation or a blot on the judiciary. Third, delegitimise every institution involved, from the police to the judiciary to the media. Fourth, turn the accused into an aspirational figure by linking him with revolution, freedom, and resistance.

In the CJP Discord ecosystem, Khalid is not merely being defended, he is being normalised and glorified. The attempt appears to be to make young and politically impressionable followers believe that questioning Khalid’s record is itself unjust, while supporting him is a badge of ideological courage.