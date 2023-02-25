Two days after violent supporters of Amritpal Singh, the leader of the radical Sikh group Waris Punjab De, clashed with police officials at the Ajnala police station, Amritsar, his Instagram account was restricted in India.

When clicked for Amritpal Singh on Instagram, the message reads ‘This profile isn’t available in your region’. Here’s the screenshot of the same:-

Source: Instagram

The social media accounts of the 29-year-old radical leader, including his Twitter and Facebook accounts, have already been suspended in the country.

After being suspended from social media platforms, a visibly irate Amritpal lashed out at the Centre government for being de-platformed from various websites. “

“On one hand, they ask us to raise our voices in a peaceful and democratic manner. On the other hand, they ban our social media accounts in India citing community guidelines. I think this happens when capitalism and majoritarian states join hands. This is evident in what happens to minorities in such situations. Those who give genocidal threats never get banned. However, those who raise their voices peacefully and intellectually with logic are getting banned. In such situations, we have to find another way to raise our voices. If they try to choke us, the result will not be favourable. I urge Sikh activities and other minority activities [to act]. This is already a majoritarian state but it is heading towards fascism,” Singh grumbled.

This is not the first time that Singh’s Instagram account had faced action. Last year, his account was suspended after he returned from Dubai.

Amritpal Singh’s supporters, in a shocking act of chaos and lawlessness, stormed a police station in Ajnala, Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday, to protest the arrest of Amritpal’s close companion Lovepreet Toofan Singh. They were seen donning lathis, swords and guns, in an attempt to intimidate the police force.

The Khalistanis had taken control of the police station for several hours, while the policemen looked on helplessly. No action was taken against the rioters. Punjab Police later cancelled the FIR against Lovepreet Toofan Singh, giving into the demands of the Khalistanis.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of kidnap and assault yielded to the pressure exerted by the radical leader and discharged Lovepreet Singh. As a result, the Punjab Police moved an application of discharge to the court, and he was released from Amritsar central jail on Friday.

On Friday, Gaurav Yadav, the chief of Punjab Police, declared that measures will be taken against those who assaulted police officers during the demonstration in Ajnala, where a complaint was lodged against Amritpal and his assistants on February 23.

The leader of Waris Punjab De visited Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh in Pahuwind village of Tarn Taran district on Saturday. Later, he went to Bhoora Kohna village, which is the birthplace of the 13th chief of the Sikh seminary, Damdami Taksal, the late Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale.