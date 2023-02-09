The power of Hindu unity came true in the NCP-ruled town of Baramati in Maharashtra as thousands of Hindus from different sects participated in the Hindu Janjagruti Morcha organized on Thursday. More than 5000 Hindu participants joined in the rally and demanded a law against the forceful religious conversion in the state of Maharashtra.

The rally was organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Baramati and witnessed a massive presence of Hindus who raised slogans like, “Jai Shree Ram”, “Har Ghar Bhagwa Chayega, Ram Rajya fir ayega”, and “Vande Mataram”. Covering four main crossovers in the city, the participants demanded stricter laws against forceful religious conversion and cow slaughter. The Hindus also demanded that the Hindu religious places shall be allowed to maintain their sanctity and should not be given the status of tourist spots. It is notable that such rallies are being held in various towns and cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

The rally was graced by the presence of Kalicharan Maharaj, who donned a red robe with a round tilak on his head. Kalicharan Maharaj who is a Shiv and Kali devotee was the chief guest at the rally and appealed to all the Hindu participants to vote for a Hindu leader. While addressing the mass Hindu crowd at the Teen Hatti Chowk ground in the town, Kalicharan Maharaj said that it is important for Hindus to become a crucial vote bank. “It is only this way that we can save the Hindu religion and our Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Kalicharan Maharaj asks Hindus to become a ‘crucial vote bank’

According to Kalicharan Maharaj, out of the total Hindu population only 60% practice their right to vote however, all the eligible Muslims vote in the name of Islam. “Muslims at present act as a vote bank for the political leaders. They practice their voting right 100% while out of 100 Hindus only 60 vote. And out of those 60, only 30 vote for Hindutva. The rest have nothing to do with Hindu Rashtra. On the other hand all the Muslims vote in the name of Islam. They know the power of power and so aim to make India an Islamic nation,” Maharaj said.

He added that it is important for Hindus to understand the power of politics. Politics is the only way through which Hindustan can again become a Hindu Rashtra, he said. “At the time of 1947 partition, Pakistan was established because they (Muslims) wanted a separate nation, a Muslim nation. There is no place for Hindus there even today. But here in India, Hindus fight against Hindus, give lessons of secularism and invite Muslim leadership to rule over them. Hindus must vote for Hindutva and not for development or lower prices of rice and lentils. Once Hindu leader presides over the government, development and all your other needs will eventually be taken care of,” he added.

While saying this, he gave the example of Uttar Pradesh and said that the state is developing and growing as the leader ruling over the state is Hindu. “I dare you do something wrong there and bulldozers will be run over your homes. This is what a Hindu leader does. He does not tolerate nonsense and ensures justice is prevailed to all,” Kalicharan Maharaj stated.

Hindus in rally raised slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’, ‘Vande Mataram’

Love Jihad: ‘Hindu women must sense misdeed’, Kalicharan Maharaj

Further, demanding stricter laws against Love Jihad, he said that Hindu women must have the ability to sense the misdeed and that they should not fall prey to the Islamists wanting to convert them and ruin their lives. “It is a common practice in Islam to eliminate Kaafir to attain Jannat after death. And Kaafir is the one who does not follow Islam or Quran. These Islamists are taught to eliminate Kaafirs and abduct their wives (Hindu women). They call Hindu women ‘loot ka maal’ and share them. There are so many reports of gang rapes on Hindu women. They, 50 in number rape one woman and then force her to convert her religion to Islam. Yes, it has happened in Kashmir and many other states. This should stop and this is solely in the hands of Hindus,” he added.

He reiterated that Islamists want to make this country an Islamic nation and that they are partially attaining success in their aim. Blaming Hindus for the same, Maharaj said that Hindus must get together and do away with the caste and varna system. “We’ll save this country and our very own Hindu religion only if we all come together and stay together forever,” he stated. He meanwhile also lauded PM Modi for revoking section 370 from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and said that no other leader would have been able to do this.

Farmers appealed not to sell their cows to slaughterhouses, offered Rs 1000 extra

The rally was also graced by RSS and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Shankar Gaikar who raised his voice fiercely against the illegal conversion. He said that Islamists illegally convert lakhs of Hindus even today and try to weaken Hindu unity. “Their ultimate aim is to make this country an Islamic nation. And these people have been converting Hindus for thousands of years. This is not new. We Hindus need to take a vow now to protect our religion and also ourselves,” he said.

VHP leader Shankar Gaikar addressing the Hindu participants

He also commented on the cow slaughter issue and said that though there is a law against the act of slaughtering cows, the animals are being illegally transported and slaughtered. Meanwhile, Kalicharan Maharaj also added that cows are murdered by pouring hot boiling water on their skin and are then mercilessly stuffed in a huge truck. “We Hindus consider cow as God, we call her our mother. How can we see our mothers getting murdered,” Gaikar added.

The VHP leader said that stricter provisions should be included in the law against cow slaughter and the same should be implemented all over the state of Maharashtra. The VHP also announced a scheme for the farmers who sell their cows to slaughterhouses on becoming old. The VHP leader from Baramati said that under the scheme, farmers will be paid Rs 1000 extra to not sell their cows to the slaughterhouses. “NCP leader Ajit Pawar sealed 8 slaughterhouses in Baramati. But the slaughterhouses continue to operate illegally. We have received many complaints from the locals following which several memorandums have also been submitted to the Nagar Parishad. Since no action in the case is being taken, we have come up with a scheme for farmers who want to sell their old cows or buffaloes. We’ll pay Rs 1000 extra over the sale price to the farmers, but they should not give away their cows to slaughterhouses,” the leader said.

The rally began at 1 pm and covered the entire city before the chief guests addressed the gathering at the Teen Hatti Chowk area in Baramati. Several Hindu women also participated in the rally and demanded stringent laws against illegal religious conversion. The women could be seen holding placards that read, “Dharmantaran Bandi Kayda, Zalach Pahije (Law against conversion is must)” and “Tirthakshetranna paryatan sthalacha darja dena band kara (Hindu religious places are not tourist spots)”

Hindu women participants at the event

Several cases of Love Jihad reported from Baramati and nearby areas, says RSS leader Vivek Pandkar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Vivek Pandkar meanwhile talked to OpIndia to reveal that there are around 50 ongoing cases of Love Jihad reported from Baramati and nearby areas. He said that the rally was organized today to raise a united Hindu voice against Love Jihad, cow slaughter, and illegal forceful conversion.

“Hindus today have put up four crucial demands. We want a law against illegal religious conversion, law against cow slaughter, and a specific law against love jihad and we also want religious places be allowed to maintain their sanctity. Around 5000 Hindus participated in the rally,” he said.

Speaking specifically about the issue of Love Jihad, Pandkar said that it is worrisome that Hindu women all over the country are trapped by Muslim men and are then forced to convert their religion to Islam. “The recent Shraddha Walkar case is an example. The man cut her into 35 pieces and had no regrets. These Muslims are schooled to trap Hindus and ruin their lives to attain ‘Jannat’ post-death. They are told that by eliminating Hindus (Kaafir as they call it) they would meet 72 huurs (beautiful virgins) in the Jannat. The government needs to look into this and get the laws as soon as possible,” he added.

‘BJP diverting attention by giving importance to Love Jihad’, Ajit Pawar

It is important to note that the Leader of the Opposition from Baramati, Ajit Pawar had earlier stated that the ruling party in Maharashtra is trying to divert the attention of the citizens by unnecessarily giving importance to the issue of Love Jihad. He had said on January 23 that the BJP was trying to instigate poison in the society against one particular community to attain political benefits.

Also Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar had earlier said that BJP was raising the ‘communal issue’ to divert the people’s attention from inflation and unemployment. Pawar, while addressing media in Baramati had spoken on ‘love jihad’ and had said, “Those in power want to divert the attention from basic problems that are hurting interests of the common people and thus coming up with issues such as love jihad.” He had said this as BJP leaders in the state demanded to bring anti-conversion law in Maharashtra.

Notably, around 30 such ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ rallies have been organized across Maharashtra to date. Thousands of Hindus gather at such rallies and demand the implementation of stringent laws against forceful religious conversion. Such rallies have been organized in over 20 districts, including Mumbai, Parbhani, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Amravati, Hingoli, Buldhana, Kolhapur and Jalna.