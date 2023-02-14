On February 13, Bharuch Police booked Jubair Ismail Patel, Salim Abdul Dhira, Irfan Mubarak Patel, Nasir Ismail Samniwala, Wasim Shabir Nawab, Zulfiqar Adam Rokadia, Javed Siddique Dholat, Saeed Adam Rokadia, Usman Ismail Patel, Sarfaraj Ali Patel for insulting National Anthem during a wedding. As per reports, a video of the accused went viral on social media, where they recited National Anthem while sitting.

The video was recorded on the night of the wedding of Ayub Ibrahim’s daughter, who lives in the western area of Bharuch city. Reports suggest that the accused were present at the wedding and started reciting National Anthem during the wedding. In the video, five accused were seen sitting on chairs and reciting the National Anthem. After the video went viral, the police swung into action and registered a case under relevant Sections, including sedition.

The mobile phone on which the video was made has been seized by the police and sent to FSL for investigation. Notably, two of the accused who the police have booked are BJP leaders. Syed Adam Rokadia has filed a nomination for BJP in Ward No 1 of Barouche for the recent municipal elections. Zubair alias Imran Ismail Patel was Minority Front General Secretary.