Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBharuch: Zubair, Ayub, and Salim among 11 booked for insulting the national anthem
News Reports
Updated:

Bharuch: Zubair, Ayub, and Salim among 11 booked for insulting the national anthem

Jubair Ismail Patel, Salim Abdul Dhira, Irfan Mubarak Patel, Nasir Ismail Samniwala, Wasim Shabir Nawab, Zulfiqar Adam Rokadia, Javed Siddique Dholat, Saeed Adam Rokadia, Usman Ismail Patel, Sarfaraj Ali Patel were booked for insulting the national anthem during a wedding.

OpIndia Staff
Bharuch Police booked 11 for insulting National Anthem
11 booked for insulting National Anthem (Image: File)
3

On February 13, Bharuch Police booked Jubair Ismail Patel, Salim Abdul Dhira, Irfan Mubarak Patel, Nasir Ismail Samniwala, Wasim Shabir Nawab, Zulfiqar Adam Rokadia, Javed Siddique Dholat, Saeed Adam Rokadia, Usman Ismail Patel, Sarfaraj Ali Patel for insulting National Anthem during a wedding. As per reports, a video of the accused went viral on social media, where they recited National Anthem while sitting.

The video was recorded on the night of the wedding of Ayub Ibrahim’s daughter, who lives in the western area of Bharuch city. Reports suggest that the accused were present at the wedding and started reciting National Anthem during the wedding. In the video, five accused were seen sitting on chairs and reciting the National Anthem. After the video went viral, the police swung into action and registered a case under relevant Sections, including sedition.

The mobile phone on which the video was made has been seized by the police and sent to FSL for investigation. Notably, two of the accused who the police have booked are BJP leaders. Syed Adam Rokadia has filed a nomination for BJP in Ward No 1 of Barouche for the recent municipal elections. Zubair alias Imran Ismail Patel was Minority Front General Secretary.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did you know: Every UK household with a TV is obligated to pay a ‘licensing fee’ to BBC

OpIndia Staff -
Every household with a TV playing live programmes is obligated to pay the 'fee' regardless of whether it avails BBC services or not.
News Reports

The curious case of Baharul Islam – From lawyer to Congress MP, then judge and then Congress MP again

Gopal Tiwari -
Baharul Islam is a must-read chapter when it comes to a discussion about ruling parties picking former judges for various constitutional posts. He has set a rare example in which a Rajya Sabha MP went on to become a judge in the Supreme Court and then come back as an MP in the upper house.

Why is Congress using Adani for ‘corruption charge’ against Modi, after massive failure of ‘Rafale scam’? Understanding how a Congressi mind works

How Bangladesh, with the active help of the Biden admin, is heading towards chaos with a greater risk of Islamist attacks against Hindus

Modi hatred, propaganda on Kashmir, and more: Read about US-based Islamist org seeking donations for hijabs for Muslim prisoners

Turkish nationals accuse Syrians of looting damaged shops as earthquake rekindles past grievances

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,067FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com