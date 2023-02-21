Haryana Police has registered an FIR against the officials of Rajasthan Police for assaulting Kamlesh, wife of Gau Rakshak Shrikant Pandit. Kamlesh was nine months pregnant. As per reports, due to the assault, the child died inside Kamlesh’s womb. The case has been registered at Nuh Police Station based on the complaint filed by Shrikant’s mother Dulari. Haryana Police also exhumed the body of the deceased child for post-mortem examination.

Shrikant’s mother has complained that the officials of Rajasthan police had barged into her home and brutally assaulted the family, including Shrikant’s pregnant wife. As a result, the woman had to be hospitalised immediately, where she gave birth to a stillborn child.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the Gau Rakshaks who have been booked in the murder case of Junaid and Naseer were police informers. Three out of five named in the matter, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and Shrikant, were police informers and regularly tipped police about cattle smuggling activities which is an organised crime in these areas.

Reportedly, they also used to accompany Haryana Police during raids. The other two who have been booked in the case are Monu Manesar and Anil. Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations have come forward to support the Gau Rakshaks in the case, saying that they are being falsely accused of murder.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, old FIRs revealed that Rinku, Lokesh and Shrikant accompanied Haryana Police in several instances of police action against cattle smuggling. In January, Lokesh had accompanied Haryana Police for a raid in a suspected cow smuggling case. The family of Junaid and Naseer have raised suspicions claiming police personnel could be involved in the murder case.

Dainik Bhaskar claimed the sources in Rajasthan Police told the media house that Rinku admitted taking Junaid and Naseet to Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station. He wanted the police to arrest them but their condition deteriorated following the clash. The police allegedly refused to take action and sent them back. The sources further claimed the duo later died and taken in Bolero to Loharu, Bhiwani, 200 KM away from the crime scene where they were set on fire. A case of kidnapping has already been registered in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Hindu Mahapanchayat to support Monu Manesar

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations called Mahapanchayat on February 21 to support Monu Manesar. He has extensively worked to protect cows from smugglers in Manesar and Mewat areas, the organisations stated. They added that the government is trying to frame Monu, who is innocent, and the Hindu organisations will build pressure to stop the government from doing so.