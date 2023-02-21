On February 21, a Hindu Mahapanchayat was held at Baba Bhishma Temple at Manesar in support of Monu Manesar. Notably, Manesar was accused of abducting and killing two men named Junaid and Naseer, reportedly cow smugglers, in Rajasthan. However, Manesar, who is associated with Bajrang Dal, said he was being framed in a conspiracy, and he was not present at the scene where the duo was killed. He also published CCTV videos of the hotel where he was staying when the incident happened.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations were present at Mahapanchayat. Manesar has extensively worked to protect cows from smugglers in Manesar and Mewat areas. Those who have come in Manesar’s support alleged that he was being framed as he was involved in Gau Raksha (cow protection).

They added the government is trying to frame Monu, who is innocent, and the Hindu organisations will build pressure to stop the government from doing so. Earlier, a protest march took place on Monday against the Rajasthan government. The Hindu organisations and youth have demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. The protest march started at Rajiv Chowk and ended at Laghu Sachivalaye. A memorandum was given to District Deputy Commissioner and addressed to Chief Minister, State Home Minister and Haryana DGP. Gurugram Police is also trying to arrest Monu Manesar in the case registered against him under attempted murder charges.

Speaking to ANI, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “If the government continues their anti-Hindu behaviour towards Hindu outfits, then we will carry out a huge protest. Despite stringent laws, cow slaughtering does not stop yet.”

He added, “How this incident happened is a matter of investigation, The matter involved two state jurisdictions. We are demanding a CBI inquiry. We want a fair inquiry into this matter, and the culprits should be hanged.”

“If the Rajasthan government arrests a cow protector without any evidence for political gains, then we will not sit idle. There will be panchayats in Haryana and Rajasthan. The forensic team of CBI should investigate this matter. Both the deceased had a background in cow smuggling. The deceased may have some other enmity. It would be childish if the police arrested the innocent without evidence,” he said.

Bhiwani case

As per reports, on February 16, two charred skeletons were found in Bhiwani, Haryana, inside an SUV car. The Rajasthan Police booked Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar for his alleged involvement in the matter. Later, Manesar released a video statement and CCTV footage saying he, or any other Bajrang Dal member, had no connection to the murders. Furthermore, speaking to OpIndia, VHP Joint General secretary Dr Surendra Jain said Manesar was booked without a detailed investigation. He said the skeletons were yet to be identified.