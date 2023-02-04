On January 27, 2023, a young man named Ankit, who went to buy vegetables, was stabbed to death by a radical Muslim mob in Basdila village of Gopalganj, Bihar. Another youth identified as Hariom was also injured in this attack. According to the reports, a total of 17 accused were named in this case, out of which 12 have been arrested. Further, while 3 accused have surrendered in the court, the remaining 4 accused are absconding.

Bihar Police have registered a case not only against the accused but also against the people who demanded justice for the victim. After Ankit’s murder, the locals got enraged and staged protests against the administration. The locals protested by seizing the dead body. The Police took cognizance of the incident and registered FIR against hundreds of protesters, including 39 named ones.

The locals residing in the Pasrama village came out on the streets after learning about Ankit Kushwaha’s murder. They staged protests demanding justice for the victim and stringent action against the accused. During the demonstrations, police clashed with the protesters. They also resorted to lathi charge on the protesters.

Reportedly, the Bihar police have charged a total of 211 protesters including 39 named in this case. Police claim that this case has been registered after verifying the video footage of the protest and that any person who wants his name removed from the FIR will have to submit his proof of innocence.

Enraged local traders kept their shops shut

The people have further expressed their anger over the FIR filed against the protesters for demanding action against the accused. The traders of the Basdila market in the village kept shut their shops in response to the case by the police. It is being said that the names of Divyang, women and elderly people have also been included in this FIR. People termed the police action as wrong and unsatisfactory.

During this, a heavy police force was deployed in the market. Rapid Action Force has also been deployed on the spot. Local people say that the names of many people have been included unnecessarily in this case.

Ankit’s family being pressurized to opt for settlement in the case

OpIndia spoke to Ravi Prakash Mani Tripathi, District Vice President of Gopalganj BJP, about the FIR filed by the Police against the Hindu protesters. He said that the FIR lodged by the administration against Hindus is actually to put pressure on Ankit’s family members.

According to Ravi Prakash, it is possible that pressure has been created by the Muslims expressing displeasure over their community members, the accused being sent to jail. “There is a high chance that the Police might use the FIR filed against the Hindus to pressurise Ankit’s family to opt for settlement in the case,” he added.

Hindu was beaten in the market and was threatened to not be seen again

Speaking to OpIndia, BJP leader Ravi Prakash further said that Ankit was killed for saving Hariom from being beaten up. Earlier too, another young man from Pasrama village was beaten up by Muslims and threatened not to enter the Basdila market.

According to the BJP leader, the youth who was thrashed before Hariom belongs to the Mahadalit community of Hindus. Ravi Prakash did not reveal the name of the youth due to security reasons and said that he is very scared.

When asked about the reason for attack by the Muslim community, the BJP leader said that the deceased Ankit’s village is Hindu dominated but the population in th Basdila Bazar is equally divided between Hindus and Muslims. “The reason for the thrashing of Hindu youths by the Muslims of Basdila was minor and that the Muslims just tried to show their power. They attacked the Hindu youths just for fun,” he added.

Mosque built on the government land

BJP leader Ravi Prakash also said that the Mosque in front of which the dispute took place was very small in his childhood, and that now it has taken a huge form. He said that a large part of the Mosque is built on government land, to which no one has opposed.

According to Ravi Prakash, there is also a Madrasa inside the Mosque, where Muslim children are educated. “People from nearby villages come to offer Namaz here,” he said. Meanwhile, reports mention that the local head of the Brahmin community is being accused of supporting Muslims. On this allegation, Ravi Prakash said that it is impossible to win the elections without Muslim votes. “What he’s doing is out of need,” he said.

Talking to OpIndia, the BJP leader also said that for the last 2 years, several Muslims from outside the village have been coming to his village. “No one knows who these people are, where they come from and where they go. The administration does not pay any attention to it,” the leader was quoted as saying.

Imam of the Masjid knew about the attack, says Bajrang Dal

OpIndia also spoke to Bajrang Dal office bearer of Gopalganj, Ranjit Mishra in this matter. According to Ranjit, the place near the Mosque was deliberately chosen for the attack. He told that if the investigation is done properly, it will come to light that the Imam of the Mosque knows everything in this matter.

Ranjit told that the administration is making every possible effort to suppress the matter. He alleged that even after several attempts, he was not allowed to go to the house of the deceased to meet his family. Ranjit says that the administration is also preventing the media from meeting the relatives of the deceased.