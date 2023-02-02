Notorious women trafficker Shamsher Khalifa, who held women and minor girls hostage and pushed them into prostitution, has been arrested by Bihar Police. The notorious criminal Khalifa used to run his illegal work in the Begusarai area in Bihar. However, his crime network is spread over other districts of Bihar including Katihar and Purnia.

Begusarai police tweeted, “Notorious criminal Shamsher Khalifa, who held minor girls and women hostage and trafficked in prostitution, has been arrested by the police on Tuesday, 31 January 2023. Last month, two minor girls were rescued from the hideout of Shamsher Khalifa by the police during a raid.”

However, Shamsher Khalifa managed to escape during the police action at that time. The police then arrested seven women and eight men. Since then, the police had been continuously pressing for the arrest of Khalifa.

Begusarai’s Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said, “Shamsher Khalifa used to run a flesh trade business by holding minor girls and women hostage. This is his ancestral business. We had formed teams to nab him. He had escaped during a raid at his hideout in the Ballia police station area last month, but this time we kept a close watch on him. We succeeded in arresting him.”

SP Yogendra Kumar further said, “He has one case of murder and three cases of prostitution registered against him. He is among the top ten wanted criminals in the district. Shamsher has amassed a lot of wealth through the flesh trade. Now his properties will also be investigated. It is expected that after the arrest of this notorious criminal, the flesh trade in the area will decrease.”