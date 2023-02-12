Sunday, February 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLife imprisonment for those caught cheating in recruitment exams: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
News Reports
Updated:

Life imprisonment for those caught cheating in recruitment exams: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Earlier CM himself announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students' protest against the paper leak cases in the State.

ANI
Uttarakhand CM
Image Source: Hindustan Times
3

Taking a strong stand against the alleged recruitment scams and paper leak cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that those who will cheat in examinations will be given life imprisonment or undergo a sentence of 10 years.

“Our government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Now anyone who will be found cheating in the recruitment exam will be given life imprisonment and 10 years of imprisonment. Along with this, their property will also be confiscated,” he said while addressing a sports and cultural festival in Kalsi. 

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance.

Earlier CM himself announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students’ protest against the paper leak cases in the State. Following the Governor’s assent, the Ordinance has now become a law.

Last week, youth from the Berozgar Sangh, an outfit of jobless persons in the state, staged a protest at the main Rajpur Road of Dehradun, demanding a CBI inquiry into irregularities in recruitment.

The protests took a violent turn after the agitators came to blows with police personnel who had arrived at the scene to enforce order. According to police, the protestors pelted stones at them and damaged their vehicles during the demonstration.

The police arrested 13 protesters, including the president of Berozgar Sangh, Bobby Panwar, in connection with alleged stone pelting during the demonstration. A total of 15 policemen were also injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident.

Addressing the people of Kalsi, CM further said that as the strictest anti-copying law has been enacted in the state, now no one will be allowed to harm the future of the youth.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRecruitment scam India
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,581FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com