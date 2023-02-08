A shocking case has come to light from the Varachha area of Surat in Gujarat. Javed Sama, a Muslim artisan working in a factory here, attacked Sanjay Chauhan, the owner of a lodge and associated with Hindu organizations, in a minor dispute. Police have arrested the accused after registering a complaint in this regard.

The complaint in this regard has been lodged by Harmeet Khasia, son of Sanjay Chauhan’s sister. He was present in the lodge at the time of the incident. Harmeet also suffered minor injuries in the attack by Javed.

When OpIndia contacted Sanjay Chauhan in this regard, he told OpIndia all the details. According to him, the entire incident took place on Tuesday, February 7. Javed Sama, one of the artisans who frequently came to eat from the factory next to his lodge, started misbehaving with the lodge worker and started abusing him when he came to eat at the lodge on Tuesday. Sanjay Chauhan intervened and defended his workmanship.

Being a regular customer, some of his money was deposited in the lodge. So Sanjay Chauhan calculated it and returned the balance of money to Javed and asked him not to come to eat in this lodge again. Enraged by this, Javed took out the leather belt he had worn and attacked Sanjay Chauhan while speaking abusively. As the workers gathered at the lodge, Javed fled the spot after threatening to kill Sanjay Chauhan.

In this attack, Sanjay Chauhan and his brother Devraj were injured in the fingers and elbow parts of the hand. Harmeet Khasiya suffered an injury on the back of her head. After the incident, all of them were taken to the nearby Smeimer Hospital for treatment. The police came there and the aggrieved registered their complaint.

In a conversation with OpIndia, Sanjay Chauhan said that he is associated with many Hindu organizations and frequently organizes various religious programs in the area.

At present, a complaint has been lodged in this regard at Varachha police station in Surat, after which the police have arrested the accused Javed Sama immediately. It remains to be seen whether the dispute at the lodge alone was the main reason or if the original issue was something else. It is possible that the police investigation will also reveal any more information on this matter.