On Sunday (February 19), the Haryana police exhumed the stillborn child of a man named Shrikant, an accused in the death of cow smugglers Junaid and Nasir.

The cops have sent the remains for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death of the child. On Friday (February 17) night, the Rajasthan police raided Shrikant’s house in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Reportedly, everybody was asleep but that did not stop the cops from forcing his family members to open the gate. The Rajasthan police then allegedly barged into the premises and assaulted the family members on being told that the accused was not at home.

The cops reportedly pushed Shrikant’s mother, Dulari, and his 9-month pregnant wife, injuring all three- his mother, wife, and the to-be-born child. While raiding Shrikant’s room, the police kicked his pregnant wife, which ultimately resulted in the death of the child inside the womb.

“My daughter-in-law complained of severe stomach pain. We immediately took her to the hospital where doctors operated on her to bring my dead grandchild out into this world. My grandchild was bleeding and had stopped breathing inside,” Dulari had narrated the ordeal.

Although the Rajasthan police have denied the allegation, the Haryana police initiated a probe into the matter. While speaking about the matter, SP (Nuh) Varun Singla told PTI, “We have exhumed the body of a stillborn baby today and kept it in the mortuary.”

He added, “Postmortem will be conducted by Monday (February 20) by a board of doctors.” In its defence, the Rajasthan police claimed that they had gone to Shrikant’s house but did not enter the premises.

“The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused that is why they levelling allegations,” SP (Bharatpur) Shyam Singh claimed.