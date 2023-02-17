A plea filed challenging the imposition of Section 144 in Deoghar and Shiv Baraat was heard today, February 17, in the Jharkhand High Court. In a reply filed at a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Judge Deepak Roshan, the state government assured that the Section 144 imposed would not pose any problem to the devotees ahead of Mahashivratri. In the hearing, the court instructed the Deoghar administration to provide the public with comprehensive information based on the reply submitted during the hearing.

The petition was filed by MP Nishikant Dubey, challenging the implementation of Section 144 by the Deoghar district administration and the change in the route of Shiv Baraat. It was argued in the petition that the district administration arbitrarily changed the route of Shiv Baraat. by doing so, they are playing with the faith of the devotees, therefore he court should intervene in this matter, Dubey pleaded with the court.

During the hearing, the state government filed a sealed report in the court, where the govt said that the enforcement of section 144 was merely for routine purposes and wouldn’t pose any issues for the devotees. Regarding to the route of Shiv Baraat sought by the committee, the state govt stated that there is a possibility of obstruction in the said route of Shiv Baraat. “Intelligence’s input also points in this direction. That’s why the old route has been chosen for the Shiva procession,” the submission stated.

The news was confirmed by Godda’s BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who said, “Jharkhand Government gave an affidavit in the Hon’ble Court, ending 144 for the worship of Baba Baidyanath ji and the devotees coming to Shiv Baraat.” He also invited BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and actresses Akshara Singh and Bhagyashree to attend the procession.

After hearing the response, the court ordered the Deoghar DC to employ the media and loudspeakers to provide the public with all relevant information. The petition in the case was filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the imposition of Section 144 in Deoghar and the change in the route of Shiv Baraat ahead of the Mahashivratri festival.

As reported earlier, section 144 was imposed in the region after the violence erupted in the Palamu district of Jharkhand ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations. Stones were pelted at devotees preparing to worship at the mosque square of the district. Some vehicles were also set on fire. Petrol bombs were also used in the attack. So far, about a dozen people are said to be injured, including 6 policemen. A heavy police force has been deployed to take care of the situation and also the internet has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Dubey in the petition stated that the district administration had arbitrarily decided to change the route without the consent of the Shivratri Festival Committee formed to organize the procession. He also added that the route decided by the district administration was narrow and there would be difficulty in taking out the Shiva procession. “This is a dictatorial attitude. The faith of the devotees is being played with. This hurts religious sentiments of devotees,” the petition read as it asked the Court to intervene in the matter.

The PIL was filed by Dubey and Abhishek Anand Jha, the chairman of the Shivratri Festival Committee. The duo stated that they would stage a protest if the Jharkhand government fails to change its attitude. However, the Court ordered on February 17 ordered that section 144 would not pose any problem to the devotees ahead of Mahashivratri.