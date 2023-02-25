The Uttar Pradesh Police have reported that Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was fatally shot on Friday evening at his home in Prayagraj.

Raju Pal had been elected to the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his first electoral campaign, defeating Khalid Azim, the younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed. Months later, Raju Pal was murdered.

The prime suspects in the Raju Pal murder case are Atiq Ahmed, his brother, and former MLA Ashraf. All three accused individuals are currently lodged in jail.

Umesh Pal was murdered by an unidentified man who fatally shot him as he exited the back seat of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj. CCTV footage captured when Umesh Pal and one of his two police bodyguards disembarked from the vehicle, and a man appeared from behind and fired at him.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the police have reported that the attackers arrived at the scene in both a car and a motorcycle. The police have also stated that the assailants were pursuing Umesh Pal’s vehicle and had crude explosive devices in their possession. In one of the video clips obtained, an individual can be seen removing a bomb from their bag and throwing it at Umesh Pal.

The police said additional men used improvised explosive devices during the attack, resulting in a cloud of smoke and inciting panic and disorder. Umesh Pal was quickly transported to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries.

Police files FIR in the case

An FIR has been filed against Atiq Ahmed’s wife, Sahista Praveen, his brother, and his sons Ahzaan and Abaan, in connection to the murder of Umesh Pal. In addition, the police have apprehended 14 individuals, including Atiq Ahmed’s sons, for further questioning regarding the case.

Speaking to PTI, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma confirmed that Umesh Pal was ambushed with improvised explosive devices and gunshots in front of his residence earlier in the evening. Two of his government-appointed guards were also wounded during the assault. One of the bodyguards’ condition is critical and he has been placed on a ventilator. Meanwhile, doctors are currently operating on the other guard.

During a media briefing, Prayagraj police chief Ramit Sharma informed reporters that the attack on Umesh Pal occurred in close proximity to his residence. Sharma also stated that the assailants utilized two crude explosive devices and a small firearm to carry out the assault.

In the aftermath of the murder, Jaya Pal, Umesh Pal’s wife, approached the Prayagraj police and filed a First Information Report (FIR). The family of the victim registered a complaint with the Dhoomanganj Police Station, and a case has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosives Act.

Ten task forces, under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police for Prayagraj, were instituted to apprehend the suspects involved in the case.

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The Special Task Force (STF) is thoroughly investigating the incident. We will nab all the accused. We will take the matter to fast-track court. We will give strict punishment to the accused.”