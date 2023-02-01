Sonu Mansoori, who was arrested by an Indore court in Madhya Pradesh on charges of spying for the banned Islamic extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI), has made new revelations. Police have found several call recordings in Mansoori’s mobile, in which instructions have been given by her bosses.

According to reports, the police have arrested lawyer Noor Jahan and her flat has been sealed. Details of his phone number are being extracted. On the other hand, the police say that Sonu Mansoori is changing her statement repeatedly during interrogation. Mansoori’s family members who call themselves secular have expressed suspicion that her daughter is being implicated by the agencies.

However, Sonu Mansoori has not yet given any satisfactory explanation about the Rs 1.16 lakh recovered from her. Sometimes she is telling the money belongs to a client of Noor Jahan, while other times she is claiming that someone gave it to her for a bounced cheque. Police say she is changing her statement frequently.

During the investigation, it has also been revealed that Sonu Mansoori was given a flat by a person named Riyaz. In this flat, there was a girl named Varsha, the partner of Mansoori. Police have also summoned Riyaz and Varsha and questioned them. At the same time, information has also been revealed that persons named Tarun and Mukund have also been questioned. Sonu Mansoori’s flat partner Varsha has denied having knowledge of Sonu’s PFI-related activities.

According to another report, the police have received many call recordings from Sonu Mansoori’s mobile. Some call recordings have also been deleted by Mansoori. Most of the recordings on the mobile are such that she has been instructed by her bosses. Some of these instructions are also from fugitive advocate Noor Jahan.

The number of recovered recordings is said to be 6, which the police have saved in pen drives as evidence. The police also took Sonu Mansoori to Noor Jahan’s flat. Police say they will ask for an extension of Sonu’s remand period which ends on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Sonu Mansoori’s brother Iqbal Mansoori has said that his sister is innocent and her arrest is a conspiracy. Iqbal says that the real truth will come out after interrogating Noor Jahan. At the same time, Sonu Mansoori’s family members also talked about celebrating Hindu festivals, calling themselves secular.

Speaking to OpIndia, Sohan Vishwakarma, an office-bearer associated with the Hindu organization in Indore, said that the secularism being shown by Sonu Mansoori’s family is just a hoax. He said that Sonu Mansoori was involved in anti-national activities at the behest of PFI.

Sohan Vishwakarma also told about advocate Noor Jahan, who is on the run. He said that many people in Indore are aware of Noor Jahan’s action. Due to her image, Noor Jahan lost badly in the bar association election.