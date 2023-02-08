On Wednesday, in a bid to promote sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at parliament sporting a jacket fashioned from recycled plastic bottles. PM Modi who will respond to the motion of thanks over the President’s speech in the Lok Sabha later in the day, donned a light blue coloured jacket made out of recycled plastic bottles.

PM wears a jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles .. pic.twitter.com/fluaNr3g9c — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) February 8, 2023

However, on the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge could be seen wearing a designer Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament. BJP party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla pointed out Karge’s attire as he lauded PM Modi for wearing a jacket made out of recycled plastic material. He poked fun at Kharge by publishing a photo of him sporting the LV scarf and another with the scarf’s cost.

“Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna PM Modi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion – blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf (not making any judgment)” he tweeted. According to the photograph shared by Poonawalla, the scarf donned by Kharge costs around Rs 56,332.

Taste Apna Apna , Message Apna Apna



PM @narendramodi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion – blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment



Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf 🧣 ((not making any judgment)) pic.twitter.com/RijtfCCsGq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 8, 2023

Notably, the jacket which PM Modi donned in Parliament today was gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of the India Energy Week event in Bengaluru 2 days back. PM Modi at the event also introduced uniforms made from recycled plastic as part of Indian Oil’s ‘Unbottled’ campaign.

PM Modi connected India’s efforts for green growth and the energy transition with Indian values, where the circular economy is a part of everyone’s way of life and “reduce, reuse, and recycle” are ingrained in the culture, at the event. He said that programmes to turn recycled plastic bottles into uniforms will support Mission LiFE.

The jacket was gifted to PM Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (Image source- Navbharat Times)

“These huge efforts of India towards green growth and energy transition also reflect our values. Circular economy, in a way, is a part of the lifestyle of every Indian. The mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle has been ingrained in our values. Today, we got to see an example of this here. You have seen uniforms made by recycling plastic waste bottles. It does not lack anywhere as far as the world of fashion and beauty is concerned. The target of recycling 100 million such bottles every year will go a long way in protecting the environment,” PM Modi had said.

Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery employees made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton, inspired by the ambition of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic. India banned several single-use plastics starting in July 2022. Reportedly, each customer service representative for Indian Oil will wear a uniform that will facilitate the recycling of about 28 old PET bottles.

Indian Oil is advancing this endeavour through ‘Unbottled’, a brand for eco-friendly clothing introduced for products derived from recycled polyester. Indian Oil aims to fulfil the needs for uniforms under this brand for the customer service representatives of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the Army, uniforms/dresses for Institutions, and retail sales.