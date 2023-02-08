On 8th February 2023, BJP MP Dilip Saikia lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in parliament for ignoring northeast India. The MP from Mangaldai in Assam said that Rahul Gandhi has no idea about the northeast, he never visited the northeast, and he left it out of his Bharat Jodo Yatra because his forefathers too left the region like this.

Dilip Saikia is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP in Lok Sabha representing the Mangaldoi constituency in Assam. He was speaking in the house during the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the parliament. Dilip Saikia said, “In the last 9 years, our country has marched ahead under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to ensure the welfare of poor, farmers, SC, ST, OBC, women, and youths. If the same speed of development would be there fifty-sixty years ago, lakhs of square kilometres of our land would not be encroached upon by China and Pakistan.”

Dilip Saikia added, “Adhir Ranjan Choudhary quoted many sentences by Jawaharlal Nehru during his address here in the house. I want to remind him of another statement that was given by Jawaharlal Nehru in this parliament after China encroached upon lakhs of square kilometres of our land. He said, ‘my heart goes to the people of northeast India.’ Had someone like Narendra Modi been our Prime Minister at that time, China could not have encroached upon even a single square inch of our land. It is our ill fate that Congress ruled for sixty years in this country and divided us on the basis of caste, religion, and language.”

Dilip Saikia further said, “I belong to northeast India. I come from Assam. Rahul Gandhi has no idea about the northeast. He never talks about the northeast. He never visits there. Even his tweets start from Bengal and beyond it. Because he is more in tweets and social media and he did not go to the northeast in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He did not cover the northeast in his Yatra. He simply left it. This is because his forefathers had also left us like this. This is in his blood.”

Dilip Saikia added, “In the last 9 years, the northeast has witnessed exceptionally stable peace, development, and prosperity only because of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the messiah for the poor. He is a global leader. We have done 7 agreements to contain separatism including the Bodo peace accord. 80 to 90 percent of insurgency and violence are reduced. I thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart as a citizen of the northeast. He is the best mentor and parent the northeast has ever got in independent India. I pray to Maa Kamakhya for his success. All the people of the country are with him and it is only because of his leadership that no one can stop India from becoming Vishwa Guru by 2047.”

Dilip Saikia was the last MP speak on the motion of thanks the president’s speech, supporting the motion, before PM Narendra Modi geve his speech on the motion.