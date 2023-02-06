Monday, February 6, 2023
Rajasthan: FIR filed against Baba Ramdev for his speech in Barmer where he lambasted Islamists and Christian evangelists

According to the Rajasthan police, Pathai Khan, a 42-year-old local, submitted a complaint on Sunday at the Chohtan police station in Barmer over the Yoga Guru's remarks during a meeting of seers.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Ramdev participated in the meeting of seers in Rajasthan. Image Source: Madhyamam
On Sunday, 5th February 2023, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was booked on charges of inciting hatred and upsetting religious sentiments. This action was taken against him due to his alleged ‘controversial’ comments before a gathering of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer region.

According to the Rajasthan police, Pathai Khan, a 42-year-old local, submitted a complaint on Sunday at the Chohtan police station in Barmer over the Yoga Guru’s remarks during a meeting of seers.

Baba Ramdev compared Hinduism with Islam and Christianity, asserting that the other two religions were conversion-obsessed whereas Hinduism encouraged its adherents to do good. In his complaint, Khan said that Baba Ramdev had made his remarks “deliberately… so that a spirit of animosity and hatred is formed against Islam” and that they had “hurt the feelings of crores of Muslims.”

Baba Ramdev is booked under sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC.

On 2nd February 2023, Baba Ramdev lambasted Islamists and Christian evangelists for forcibly converting people to Islam and Christianity.

During his recent visit to the Barmer district in Rajasthan, the Hindu spiritual leader addressed a religious gathering and remarked, “Ask any Muslim what does his religion say? He will tell you that you offer Namaz 5 times and then do whatever you like – be it abducting a Hindu woman or committing any evil.”

Baba Ramdev said, “Some say they will convert the whole world into Islam, some say they will convert the whole world into Christianity, but they have no agenda regarding what to do after that. This is not the case in Sanatan Dharma. It has been said in Sanatan Dharma that wake up in Brahma Muhurat. Remember God. Do yoga, meditation, and service. This is Sanatan Dharma. Stay aware of your Dharma and always be ready for the call of Dharma Gurus. Stand up wherever the Dharma Gurus say.”

