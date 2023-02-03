Friday, February 3, 2023
Baba Ramdev takes on Abrahamics: From how some Muslims become terrorists but don’t forget Namaz to Christians trying to convert everyone

Many of them became terrorists but do not forget to offer Namaz: Baba Ramdev hits out on Islamists
Baba Ramdev in Barmer
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has lambasted Islamists and Christian evangelists who are hell-bent on forcibly converting the entire world to Islam and Christianity.

During his recent visit to the Barmer district in Rajasthan, the Hindu spiritual leader addressed a religious gathering and remarked, “Ask any Muslim what does his religion say? He will tell you that you offer 5 times Namaz and then do whatever you like – be it abducting a Hindu woman or committing any evil (paap).”

He emphasised, “They believe that the meaning of Islam is Namaz and some of our Muslim brothers commit heinous crimes. But they will never forget to offer Namaz because this is what they have been taught i.e. Offer Namaz and do whatever you want.”

Baba Ramdev emphasised, “Many of them became terrorists, and some turned into hardened criminals but do not forget to offer Namaz… This is not how Sanatan Dharma operates. Christians go to Church, light candles, and stand before the idol of Jesus Christ to rid themselves of sins.”

He further added, “For Muslims, the meaning of Heaven is limited to wearing pyjamas, removing moustaches, and wearing skull cap (topi). I am not saying that Islam or the Quran ask them to do it but they are doing it anyhow.”

The Yoga Guru pointed out, “And they believe that they will secure a place in paradise (Jannat) where they will meet alcohol-drinking virgins (hoors). Such a concept of Heaven is worse than living in Hell.”

“This is madness… They are busy converting other people to Islam. In Christianity, they wear a cross and recite their prayers. One group wants to convert the whole world to Christianity and the other to Islam,” he concluded.

People insulting great men of Sanatan tradition are Anti-India: Baba Ramdev

  • Last month, Baba Ramdev told reporters that religious terrorism is on the rise in India. He added the ones who are making inappropriate remarks and carrying out character assassination of “great men” of Sanatan tradition are all “anti-India” and should be opposed.

“Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the Sanatan tradition… They are all anti-India and are acting at the behest of international forces by showing disrespect to the country. They should be strongly opposed,” Ramdev told reporters in reply to a question about the controversy surrounding Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

His statement drew the ire of the All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi for linking terrorism with religion.

