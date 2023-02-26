Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s son one of the accused in Umesh Pal murder

Uttar Pradesh police have gained major success in the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case, as the four attackers who killed Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal on Friday have been identified by the police after analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident.

Among the four assailants were mafia and former MP Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim, Arman, and Mohammed Ghulam. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and ADG STF Amrit Abhijat have camped in Prayagraj. It is being said that seven people were involved in the attack on Umesh Pal, out of which four have been identified so far. Out of the four identified attackers, three have been arrested.

This comes after Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was fatally shot on Friday evening at his home in Prayagraj. Raju Pal had been elected to the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his first electoral campaign, defeating Khalid Azim, the younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed. Months later, Raju Pal was murdered. The prime suspects in the Raju Pal murder case are Atiq Ahmed, his brother, and former MLA Ashraf. All three accused individuals are currently lodged in jail.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the police have reported that the attackers arrived at the scene in both a car and a motorcycle. The police have also stated that the assailants were pursuing Umesh Pal’s vehicle and had crude explosive devices in their possession. In one of the video clips obtained, an individual can be seen removing a bomb from their bag and throwing it at Umesh Pal. The police said additional men used improvised explosive devices during the attack, resulting in a cloud of smoke and inciting panic and disorder. Umesh Pal was quickly transported to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries.

An FIR has been filed against Atiq Ahmed’s wife, Sahista Praveen, his brother, and his sons Ahzaan and Abaan, in connection to the murder of Umesh Pal. In addition, the police have apprehended 14 individuals, including Atiq Ahmed’s sons, for further questioning regarding the case.