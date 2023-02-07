Tuesday, February 7, 2023
‘Mama, we want a girlfriend’: Youth asks for a girlfriend from Assam CM, video goes viral

In the video, CM Sarma asked if the youth visited to see if they were facing any trouble. One of them said, “Mama! Mama! Girlfriend! Girlfriend!” Listening to the demand, CM Sharma came close to the young man and asked, “You want a girlfriend?” and gave him a slight pat on the head as a sign of affection.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
'Mama! Mama! Girlfriend!' youth asked for a girlfriend from CM Sarma (Image: ET)
15

A video of Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has gone viral on social media in which a youth asked him for a girlfriend. The video was first published by media house DY365 on February 1.

In the video, CM Sarma asked if the youth visited to see if they were facing any trouble. One of them said, "Mama! Mama! Girlfriend! Girlfriend!" Listening to the demand, CM Sharma came close to the young man and asked, "You want a girlfriend?" and gave him a slight pat on the head as a sign of affection.

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter. Twitter user SouleFacts said, “Haa haa… Mama Mama! We want a Girlfriend… Fans to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

It was later shared by many Twitter users on February 7. CM Sarma has not reacted to the viral video.

