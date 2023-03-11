Gary Lineker, former professional English footballer and host of the ‘Match of the Day’ program, has been asked to stay away from his hosting duties by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for his criticism of the anti-immigration policy of the Rishi Sunak-led-UK government.

In a statement on Friday (March 10), the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom informed that Lineker has been asked to ‘step back’ for breaching its social media usage guidelines.

BBC claimed that the ex-footballer was told to not take sides on ‘party political issues or political controversies.’ It said that until a clear position is reached on Lineker’s social media use, he will not be leading the sports coverage on BBC.

The censorship of one of its popular show hosts by the BBC was met with an immediate public backlash. Support poured in for Gary Lineker from all corners, including from fellow pundits on the highly popular Match Of The Day, such as Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

“Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity,” tweeted Ian Wright. “I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow (March 11) night,” the holder of premier league goal-scoring record Alan Shearer said in a tweet.

Soon after, other presenters, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, and Jermaine Jenas also joined hands in extending their support to Gary Lineker. Scott, Richards, and Jenas were not scheduled to appear on BBC this Sarturday but they made their feelings known regardless.

It must be mentioned that the British Broadcasting Corporation has been infamous for mouthing platitudes about press freedom and upholding free speech.

However, it has acted in stark contrast to its assumed position on such matters as it censored one of its long-standing hosts, and one of the most popular football voices over his criticism of the government.

On multiple occasions, the UK’s national broadcaster had attempted to tarnish India’s image and cry foul over the supposed lack of press freedom in the country. BBC, however, is not ready to walk the talk while it continues to virtue signal others on journalistic ethics and principles.

The Background of the Controversy

On Tuesday (March 7), Gary Lineker reacted strongly to a video by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman wherein she announced plans for ‘swiftly’ deporting illegal immigrants who arrive on British shores in small boats.

“Last year, over 45,000 people made the unsafe, unnecessary and illegal journey across the (English channel). Our asylum system has been overwhelmed. We are now spending almost £7 million pounds (₹69.02 crores) a day on hotels,” she was heard as saying.

“Stopping the boats is one of the 5 promises the Prime Minister has made to the British people. And it’s my top priority. That’s why today I am announcing a new Illegal Migration Bill to do exactly that,” Braverman further added.

She announced that the new bill would ensure swift detention and deportation of illegal immigrants back to their home country (if safe) or to a third safe country (such as Rwanda).

“It’s not fair that people who travel through a string of safe countries and then come to the UK illegally can jump the queue and game our system. This bill will bring an end to that,” Suella Braverman concluded.

A miffed Gary Lineker responded to the video, “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.” He then compared the policy-making decision of the incumbent British government to that of the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler in Germany in the 1930s.

“There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?” he had tweeted.

Soon after the BBC de-platformed him for hitting out at the government’s policy, citing its social media usage policy on ‘impartiality.’