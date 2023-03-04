Saturday, March 4, 2023
HomeSocial MediaBTS' Jungkook vibes to ‘Naatu Naatu’, Indian Twitter implodes
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

BTS’ Jungkook vibes to ‘Naatu Naatu’, Indian Twitter implodes

Indian BTS fans went gaga over Jungkook after he shared a video grooving the widely popular and extremely catchy score ‘Naatu Naatu’, from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

OpIndia Staff
Jungkook naatu naatu
Jungkook (L) grooves to Naatu Naatu
27

BTS’ lead vocalist, Jeon Jungkook, is the latest global celebrity to join Naatu Naatu bandwagon. He went live on Weverse on Friday and grooved to the viral song from S. S. Rajamouli’s equally superhit movie RRR.

The ‘RRR’ team posted the clip, thanking the singer for the shoutout.

South India’s music company, Lahari Music called it ‘heartwarming.’

Media company CONSEQUENCE, termed it ‘week’s most important pop culture crossover.’

Popularly known as the golden maknae (the best and the youngest), he played the track and asked his fans, “Do you guys know this song? This is from a recent movie called ‘RRR’.”

Moreover, Jungkook revealed, that he is familiar with the hook-step performed by the lead actors, Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr, in the film.

As soon as it happened, the ‘euphoria’ singer began trending on Twitter, leaving Indian army (BTS fans) thrilled and overjoyed.

An Indian fan expressed her delight at the unforeseen turn of events.

Another one called him adorable for ‘vibing cutely’ to the song.

A netizen even claimed to ‘win at life’ because of the unexpected development.

Another wrote, that it might end by boosting the song’s popularity and keep it ahead in the race for Oscars.

Jungkook live recorded over fifteen million views.

RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon, and Naatu Naatu has been a favourite at recent international award ceremonies. It recently won the best original song award at Golden Globes, in January, this year. The song is nominated in the same category in Oscars, which is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,816FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com