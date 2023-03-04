BTS’ lead vocalist, Jeon Jungkook, is the latest global celebrity to join Naatu Naatu bandwagon. He went live on Weverse on Friday and grooved to the viral song from S. S. Rajamouli’s equally superhit movie RRR.

The ‘RRR’ team posted the clip, thanking the singer for the shoutout.

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺



It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.

We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.

South India’s music company, Lahari Music called it ‘heartwarming.’

Media company CONSEQUENCE, termed it ‘week’s most important pop culture crossover.’

Popularly known as the golden maknae (the best and the youngest), he played the track and asked his fans, “Do you guys know this song? This is from a recent movie called ‘RRR’.”

Moreover, Jungkook revealed, that he is familiar with the hook-step performed by the lead actors, Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr, in the film.

As soon as it happened, the ‘euphoria’ singer began trending on Twitter, leaving Indian army (BTS fans) thrilled and overjoyed.

An Indian fan expressed her delight at the unforeseen turn of events.

Jungkook cutely vibing to Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.. Never thought we will see him vibing to Indian song



JUNGKOOK LIVEpic.twitter.com/GEbKCNNf2R — t⁷♡ (@bts_we_are_7) March 3, 2023

Another one called him adorable for ‘vibing cutely’ to the song.

Look at Jungkook Vibing cutely on Naatu Naatu, singing some parts in between… He's such a adorable human

A netizen even claimed to ‘win at life’ because of the unexpected development.

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life

Another wrote, that it might end by boosting the song’s popularity and keep it ahead in the race for Oscars.

Jungkook shook the desis last ngt.

Jungkook shook the desis last ngt.

He prolly doesn't realise but this is gonna serve as such a huge campaign for the song especially since the Oscars season is here.

Jungkook live recorded over fifteen million views.

Jungkook's live with 15.8M views now has the second Highest Real-Time Views for any Individual live on Weverse, first being his own live.

RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon, and Naatu Naatu has been a favourite at recent international award ceremonies. It recently won the best original song award at Golden Globes, in January, this year. The song is nominated in the same category in Oscars, which is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.