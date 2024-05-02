On 2nd May, speaking to TV9 Bharatvarsh, former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry extended support to the opposition in ongoing elections 2024 and said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must go out of power. He further added that stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming PM again is a must.

TV9 Bharatvarsh’s reporter Gauravraj Gupta questioned Chaudhry about the post he made on X (formerly Twitter) in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said, “Whoever talks against extremists in ongoing elections in India, that person is right. I believe that Rahul Gandhi presented the current state of India very well. Talking about rights is universal, whether it is in India or in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi explained the increasing difference between the poor and the rich. The poor has become obsolete in India and three billionaires are selling extremism in the country.”

When asked if he was promoting Rahul Gandhi, he said, “I will promote everyone who says the right thing. Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or someone else.” When asked if he was trying to interfere in the ongoing elections in India, he tried to present himself as moderate and said, “I don’t overestimate myself. I have no position to interfere in the elections.”

Gupta then asked if he wants to see Rahul Gandhi in power to which Chaudhry said, “I think at this time BJP should not come back. It is a must to stop Modi. It does not matter who comes after that.”

Fawad also participated in a debate on the same channel moderated by Samir Abbas. When asked why he was so interested in Indian politics and Indian elections, he said, “We live in a subcontinent. Policies of every country have effect on the other countries in the region. I beleive Modi’s policies have hurt peace in the region.”

PM Modi targetted Congress as Pakistan extended support to Rahul Gandhi

On 2nd May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress after former Pakistan minister Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry praised Rahul Gandhi in a social media post. He charged, “The interesting thing is that Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying. You must have heard that now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make “Shehzada” (Rahul Gandhi) prime minister. You must have seen it yesterday. We already know that Congress likes Pakistan. The alliance between the two has been completely exposed,” in an election rally in Gujarat’s Anand.

Fawad Chaudhry added, “Brothers and sisters, the adversaries of the nation don’t want a strong government in India. They want a feeble administration like there was during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which used to send dossiers. The enemies of the country want a corrupt and unstable government like it was before 2014. Modi’s strong administration neither bows nor backs down. That is why the world is saying that its development can only be accelerated by India.”

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, who served under Imran Khan, comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi

On 1st May, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry supported senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he reposted a video of the Gandhi scion’s polemics against the Modi government. In a tweet promoting Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry tweeted, “Rahul on fire…”.

The former Pakistan minister appears to have quoted a sycophantic Congress IT cell account that shared a video of Rahul Gandhi from a public event where he claimed that since Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani were seen at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, PM Modi was working for the top 10-15 people in the country and creating distractions to divert attention from issues of public importance. In essence, Rahul Gandhi tried to insinuate that the homecoming of Lord Ram to his birthplace after an agonising wait of close to 500 years was of little public importance.