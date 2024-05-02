A Muslim man trapped a Jain girl working as a manager at a company in love jihad in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. Mohammad Shahrukh Sheikh pretended to be Yash Jain and became friends with her. He then proposed marriage to her and proceeded to sexually exploit her regularly at his aunt’s (mother’s sister) house. However, she began to gather information when she got suspicious and found out that he was not only a Muslim but also married.

She went to the Chandan Nagar police station and was sent to the Dwarkapuri police station from there. The authorities filed zero First Information Report (FIR) and handed over the case to the Hiranagar police station because the incident transpired in the Sukhlia area which falls under its jurisdiction.

The victim has charged the accused with befriending her by changing his name, lying about his religious identity and raping her under the false pretence of tying the knot. He is involved in the business of making furniture. The two met during his insurance work around a year ago. Dwarkapuri Police opened a rape case against Mohammad Shahrukh Sheikh, son of Mohammad Raees who lives in D Sector, Scheme No. 71 based on the girl’s statement and gave the case to Hiranagar police for immediate action.

She disclosed that he introduced himself as Yash Jain when the pair came across each other last year after which they started chatting and having conversations on the phone. He claimed to be serious about their relationship and wanted to marry her. She trusted his words and started dating him. The couple used to meet at his aunt’s residence located at MR-10 in Sukhlia. They met three to four times to discuss their marriage plans and he also sexually violated her. On 15th April, in the afternoon he took her to the same place. She suspected that he was hiding something from her.

She looked into him and discovered that his real name was Mohammad Shahrukh Sheikh and also has a house in Naya Pitha, Chandan Nagar. She reached there to find out more about him and talked to his family members. She learned that he already had a wife and informed her family about the entire instance. Afterwards, she and her family visited the police station and submitted a case against the culprit for practsing love jihad.