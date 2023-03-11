Delhi police recover ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse where later actor Satish Kaushik attended a Holi party

On Saturday, March 11, a Delhi Police team visited a farmhouse in Delhi where Bollywood Actor-Director Satish Kaushik was staying before his death. Delhi Police is investigating the death of Satish Kaushik who as per initial reports died of a heart attack on March 9, 2023.

Reportedly, the investigating team recovered some ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse. Speaking about the alleged objectionable packets of medicine recovered from the farmhouse, the Delhi Police said that Digene and regular sugar medications were among the medicines the police retrieved from the farmhouse. Additionally, there are some medicines that are being investigated.

The police have found nothing suspicious in the death so far, but an investigation into the cause of the death is on.

According to Delhi Police officials, a Holi party was held at the farmhouse owned by an industrialist. The industrialist who hosted the party is also wanted in connection with another case. “Police are checking the guest list to determine who was present at the farmhouse. As the inquiry into Satish Kaushik’s death is concerned, so far nothing suspicious has emerged. However, the probe is on,” an official source told ANI.

The police are currently waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of Satish Kaushik’s death. The doctors who treated him before his death has not given any details yet. Reportedly, the late actor’s heart and blood have been retained to run some tests. The detailed postmortem report will be available in one or two weeks.

Notably, Kaushik was at the farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi, for the Holi party organised by a close friend. He first felt ill on the night of March 8. He was taken immediately to a Gurugram hospital, however, the veteran actor could not survive.

Citing sources, India TV reported that the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik was staying and a Holi party was organized belonged to industrialist Vikas Malu. Notably, a rape complaint filed by Vikas Malu’s wife is currently being investigated. Vikas Malu has frequently been in Dubai since the case was registered, but he came to Delhi for the Holi celebrations.