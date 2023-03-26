Sunday, March 26, 2023
Hindu shopkeepers assaulted in Pakistan for ‘violating Ramzan ordinance’

Pakistani police official tortured, harassed, manhandled and arrested over a dozen people including Hindu shopkeepers after physically assaulting them for 'violating Ramzan ordinance'.

Ramzan in Pakistan (representational image courtesy: financialexpress.com)
Hindu shopkeepers were assaulted in Bahawalpur Division in the Punjab province of Pakistan for allegedly “violating the Ramzan Ordinance” for preparing food for delivery, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

The police officer in a video that went viral on social media, was seen roaming the Ghotki district with a stick in his hands. The police officer thrashed Hindu restaurant owners including Hindu men who were reportedly preparing biryani for delivery orders in the local market. 

“I swear that I belong to the Hindu community, and he is taking away food. We do not run the dining service indoors during Ramzan,” a man who was arrested by the police said, according to The Express Tribune. 

The SHO, however, publicly forced the Hindu restaurant owner to take an oath on his sacred book. 

He tortured, harassed, manhandled, and arrested more than one dozen people including Hindu shopkeepers after physically assaulting them, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), after the video went viral, took notice and wrote to the deputy inspector general (DIG) Sukkur and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghotki to take action against the police officer, The Express Tribune reported. 

“The act is a violation of fundamental rights of citizens regardless of their religion and beliefs and goes against Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions,” a letter issued by the SHRC stated. 

It added that the SHO’s behaviour was against the landmark judgment by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights, issued on June 19, 2014. 

SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho asked senior police officials to probe into the matter and take action against the SHO. 
Station House Officer (SHO) Kabil Bhayo of the Khanpur police station has been suspended. 

According to The Express Tribune, it is important to note that the Ramazan Ordinance states that only people who are obligated to fast under the tenants of Islam are barred from eating, drinking, and smoking in public places during fasting hours in the month of Ramazan. 

Pakistan’s minority communities, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis, continue to live under clouds of fear and persecution by the majority community, according to Pakistan vernacular media. 

Several members of minorities, including a Sri Lankan national, have been killed and attacked in various cities and towns of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly committing blasphemy, which in this country is commonly used to settle personal scores relating to business, financial and land issues. 

Abduction, forcible conversion to Islam and marriage of Hindu girls, mostly minors to Muslims, continue unabated in various areas of Pakistan, particularly in Sindh without invoking any concern and attention of the administration, human rights organisations, mainstream media and social media platforms in Pakistan. 

Amid the persecution of minorities, rights experts have said Pakistan’s legal system is in need of urgent reform to protect the safety and dignity of the minorities including the Ahmadi community. 

Notably, the Ahmadi community in Pakistan lives as second-class citizens. The anti-Ahmadi Muslim sentiment is powerful in Pakistan. It is amongst one of the most persecuted minority communities in the country. 

A member of rights groups expressed alarm and a strong sense of outrage at the continued exodus of religious minority communities in the country and said that the state has consistently failed to allay the concerns of these communities despite repeated reminders by civil society. 

Meanwhile, Dawn recently reported that this year, Ramazan in Pakistan will be tougher than previous years for many low and middle-income group people due to skyrocketing prices. 

During Ramazan, after over 12 hours of fasting, people try to enjoy lavish iftar by arranging many items. But many people with mediocre wages and salaries are likely to limit their purchases this year, according to Dawn. 

The responsibility thus lies with the government to ensure the availability of edible items at cheaper rates not only throughout the year but especially in the holy month. 

It is, however, hard to expect any special measures to bring price relief, as the government continues to remain engaged in political and economic chaos and hopes for approval of the International Monetary Fund loan (IMF).  

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

