The CPI-M party in Cheiryanadu, Chengannur, Alapuzha district of Kerala witnessed a huge turmoil as around 38 party members, including four branch secretaries of the Cheriyanad south local committee, submitted their resignation letters owing to the alleged links of the party secretary to the SDPI unit.

According to the reports, the party members alleged that the CPI-M local committee secretary Sheed Mohammed had business relations with one SDPI leader. Also, they have voiced their displeasure about this matter to the district leadership and the area committee.

They said that Sheed even stayed away from the state committee’s anti-communal campaign. It is believed that Sheed assisted the SDPI in winning a ward in the panchayat elections. The party’s local officials described it as a matter that had already been resolved locally.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the mass resignation in the CPM indicates the links of CPM leaders with religious fundamentalists. “Party leaders from the state level to branch level have connections with the SDPI and PFI. The BJP had pointed it out earlier, but the CPM leaders were in denial mode. However, the mass resignation proves that the charges raised by us were true,” he said.

The BJP leader expressed his happiness that party members could recognize the CPI-M for who they truly are. “The collective resignation of 38 party members of the Cheryanadu South Local Committee against their leaders’ links with religious terrorists is welcome,” he added.

He said that it is best for Kerala CPI-M leaders to keep in mind the outcome of Bengal, where the party had backed religious terrorist organisations to win over votes from minorities. “In Bengal, the CPI-M suffered a complete collapse when the Muslim minority, realising that they would be more comfortable with Mamata, went with Trinamul, and the majority went to the BJP,” Surendran said.

Surendran asserted that the occurrences in Alappuzha are not an isolated incidence and that the unholy link will cause CPI-M ranks throughout Kerala to take notice and give it some serious thought. The party’s local secretary, Sheed Muhammad, is allegedly CPI-M during the day and SDPI at night, according to those who quit.

Resignation letters list the factors that led to SDPI’s victory in Ward VIII of Cheriyanad Panchayat, where Sheed Mohammed, the head of the CPM, resides. Sheed owns a restaurant there together with Ashiq, the PFI’s leader, and his brother Ashad. The murder of Vishal (the ABVP leader) has Ashiq on trial. On July 17, 2012, accused PFI operatives killed Vishal.

Several Hindu organisations have been highlighting the links between CPM and fundamentalist organizations. However, it is now that the CPM workers have begun to admit the connections publicly.