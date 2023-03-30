Businessman Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premiere League, on Thursday in a series of tweets said he would be taking legal action against former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his derogatory remarks on Modi surname.

I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice, he said. He asked how and why and questioned if he has ever been convicted. “Unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill informed or just vendetta prone,” he said adding that he has decided to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court. “I am sure he will have to come-up with some solid evidence,” he tweeted.

“i look forward to seeing him make a complete #fool of himself. #rkdhawan #sitaramkesri #motilalvohra #satishsharna all bag men of #gandhi family. not to forget #naraindutttewari. how do u all have overseas assets. ask #mrkamalnath. i can send addresses and photos etc. lets not fool the people of india who are the real crooks. #Gandhifamily who have made it as if they the entitled ones to rule our country. yes i will return as soon as u pass stringent liable laws. 🙏 jai-hind,” Lalit Modi tweeted.

“not even a penny to date has been proven i took in last 15 years. but what is clearly proven i created the greatest #sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars. let not 1 one #congress leader forget that from early 1950’s the #modi-family has done more for them and our country then they can ever imagine. i too have done more then can ever dream of doing. so keep barking scam tainted looters of india like the very own Gandhi family 🙏 Jai Hind.” Lalit Modi tweeted in his final tweet.

Lalit Modi also tweeted a video of his tweet thread with the IPL signature tune.

On 23 March, 2020, a Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 after finding him guilty under Sections 499 (Defamation), 500 (punishment for Defamation) IPC. Almost immediately after being convicted, the Wayanad MP also secured bail in the case.

During an election rally in the run-up to the 2019 elections in Koral, Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had mocked an entire community by saying, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?”

Rahul Gandhi convicted by court & sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Saare Modi chor hote hain” remark.



Following his conviction, Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as an MP from Wayanad.