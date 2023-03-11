In a letter addressed to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has informed that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is currently lodged at the VVVIP ward in Tihar jail.

“Mr Manish Sisodia is lodged in Ward No. 9 of Jail-1, which is a VVVIP ward in all of Tihar Jail. It is a special ward for the high profile VIP prisoners which is almost 20,000/- sq. ft. gated special ward where only 5 cells are present,” he said.

“This ward has to date housed VIP/high profile inmates like Suboroto Roy of Sahara, Mr Kalmadi, Mr Amar Singh, Mr A. Raja and recently Sanjay Chandra of Unitech, and I myself was lodged in the said ward from 2017 to 2018 on the instructions of Satyendar Jain,” Sukesh Chandrasekhar further emphasised.

In his letter to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, the conman pointed out that a few sevadars and old inmates have been roped in to ensure comfort for Manish Sisodia. He said that the VVVIP ward, where Delhi Deputy CM is currently lodged, has wooden flooring, a special badminton court, a dining area and a large garden, besides other amenities.

He has also sought a probe from the Lieutenant Governor into the matter. “I humbly request for your urgent intervention in the interest of justice as I am a witness against AAP, and kindly request you to initiate an urgent enquiry on VVVIP facilities currently given to Mr Sisodia…,” the conman requested.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also rubbished claims about Sisodia being housed with gangsters. “Sir, Mr Sisodia is being well-taken care of in this VVVIP ward, and all these allegations are well planned and orchestrated by Mr Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and the jail administration,” he added.

‘Kejriwal is a wazir…after Sosidia, he will be next’: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

During his appearance in Patiala House Court, Sukesh Chandrasekhar informed that Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal would be the next to be arrested in the liquor scandal case.

“Kejriwal is a wazir (kingspin). I will expose each one. There will be more arrests in liquor policy scam. Kejriwal is doing his job well… I have nothing to do with liquor policy”, he said, adding that he has been closely associated with the AAP from the year 2015 and that he would expose all party members.

On being asked about the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia he said, “Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal.”

On Friday (March 10), a Delhi court remanded Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 this year. The court passed the ruling while hearing a money laundering case filed in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.