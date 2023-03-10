On Friday, March 10, during his appearance in Patiala House Court conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal would be the next to be arrested in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

“Kejriwal is a wazir (kingspin). I will expose each one. There will be more arrests in liquor policy scam. Kejriwal is doing his job well… I have nothing to do with liquor policy” said Sukesh Chandrasekhar, adding that he has been closely associated with the AAP from the year 2015 and that he would expose all party members.

On being asked about the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia he said, “Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal.”

#WATCH | “Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal,” says arrested conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Delhi.



Notably, today, a Delhi court sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to seven-day ED custody over his alleged involvement in Delhi’s excise policy case. Sisodia was questioned by ED officials before his arrest in Tihar jail where he has been lodged following his earlier arrest on February 26 by the CBI over the same policy.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his series of allegations against AAP

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar has in the past, raised various allegations against Kejriwal, Sisodia and other AAP leaders. On December 20, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party. A video of him giving the statement to the media has gone viral on social media.

Prior to this, Sukesh had written a series of letters to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the media, wherein he levelled a series of allegations against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. He alleged to have paid Rs 10 crores to AAP ministry Satyendar Jain as “protection money”. He further said he was harassed and threatened in jail.

Conman Sukesh levels allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well. He also alleged that AAP leaders were siphoning money meant for the welfare of Children’s education.

In another letter, he alleged to have paid Rs 50 crores to Arvind Kejriwal for the Rajya Sabha seat. He added there was another demand of Rs 200 crores.

On November 5, another letter surfaced alleging that he is receiving severe threats from jailed state government minister Satyendar Jain and Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel.

On November 19, he alleged that Satyandar Jain had sought his help to convert 20 million dollars into Indian rupees and bitcoins.

On December 16, a three-member panel recommended a central agency probe against the allegations raised by Sukesh.

On December 18, in a fresh letter, Sukesh warned Kejriwal and his party leaders that he would expose them very soon.