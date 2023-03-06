Monday, March 6, 2023
Congress mouthpiece didn’t pay promised money to write pro-Rahul Gandhi article, reveals ex-Editorial Consultant

Sanjukta Basu was reacting to some discussion over her own Twitter timeline about her not having enough money. She claimed that her public image makes it appear like she is earning in lakhs.

Former National Herald Editorial Consultant Sanjukta Basu
Congress mouthpiece National Herald allegedly promised to pay its former Editorial Consultant Sanjukta Basu Rs 3,000 per pro-Rahul Gandhi article but only ended up paying Rs 1,000 per article.

Sanjukta Basu was reacting to some discussion over her own Twitter timeline about her not having enough money. She claimed that her public image makes it appear like she is earning in lakhs. She accused trolls of thinking that National Herald, where she was an Editorial Consultant, was paying her lakhs to write pro-RG (Rahul Gandhi) articles. However, she revealed that she was paid Rs 1,000 even when she was promised Rs 3,000. “Never paid full amount,” she tweeted.

National Herald is published by The Associated Journals Limited and is owned by Young Indians, a company owned by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru. You can read in detail about it here.

