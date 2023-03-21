Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has pleaded with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup this year. The now finally retired Pakistani all-rounder made this plea during the Legends league Cricket currently going on in Doha, Qatar.

Shahid Afridi acknowledged that there is no doubt that India’s BCCI is a strong board. However, trying to channel Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman dialogue, Afridi said that with great power comes great responsibility. As per the controversial allrounder, India will make more friends than enemies if they send their team to Pakistan.

Interestingly, Shahid Afridi had compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus earlier while raising the Kashmir issue. He had said, “The world is infected by a deadly disease, but what’s more dangerous is in Modi’s heart and mind.”

Cricketing relations between the two neighbours broke down after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks executed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The mastermind of those attacks, Hafiz Saeed, continues to walk free in Pakistan. Not just Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Dawood Ibrahim also continues to live a life of luxury in Pakistan.

During his interaction with the media, Afridi said, “Just send the Indian cricket team once, we will take care of them with utmost love.” Earlier, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah categorically told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Najam Sethi that Indian Cricket Team cannot travel to Pakistan for Asian Cup 2023 that is scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

With India’s decision to not send its men’s cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan has stated that if India does not reconsider its stance, Pakistan will also boycott the 2023 World Cup to be held in India

Shahid Afridi disrespecting the Indian flag

Earlier during the Legends League in Qatar, Shahid Afridi sparked controversy when he gave autographs on Indian Tricolour while keeping the flag on his thigh. Indian cricket fans slammed Afridi and called for action against the former Pakistani skipper stating that disrespecting the flag in any form is a crime.

Signing on National Flag is actually against the National Flag code. There have been controversies with respect to this earlier. Afridi shouldn’t be doing this. — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) March 19, 2023

Some fans even demanded a ban on Afridi’s entry into India for his offensive gesture toward the Indian flag.

@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar This man should be identified and banned from entering the Indian territory. — Advitya (@advsingh130012) March 19, 2023

Afridi supporting Kashmir separatism

Shahid Afridi has been a long-time supporter of separatism in Kashmir. Characterising separatist leader and terrorist Yasin Malik as a freedom fighter of “Kashmir’s struggle”, Afridi painted Malik as a victim of “fabricated charges” even though Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human rights abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir‘s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Shahid Afridi was also the star attraction of the Kashmir Premier League, which was held in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he issued warnings to BCCI during his stay.