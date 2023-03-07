Tamil Nadu police have arrested a man named Manoj Yadav as the main culprit behind the recent videos alleging attacks on Bihari migrants in the South Indian state. The police said that a video was created by him for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers.

Chennai: A man, Manoj Yadav was arrested, remanded to judicial custody after he created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people. After probe it was found that video was created by him for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers: Tamil Nadu… https://t.co/Ipd6TYAuS0 pic.twitter.com/0V2WDSJwqq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

As per the reports, the Tamil Nadu police officials said, “One Manoj Yadav of Jharkhand and his friends, who are migrant workers residing at Maraimalai Nagar area, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and facing lot of problems in their work place and requested the Government of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them to return back to their native place. Tambaram city police investigated into this and found out, this video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers.”

In the video released by the Tamil Nadu police, the man accepted that he has been living in Tamil Nadu for the past 25 years, and his friends released the video online to become famous.

One manoj Yadav of Jharkhand and his friends, who are migrant workers residing at maraimalai Nagar area, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and facing lot of problems in their work place (1/3) pic.twitter.com/PSajzsEnvj — Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) March 7, 2023

“Manoj Yadav was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by Tambaram city police,” the police officials further added.

Reportedly, Manoj Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, along with his friends created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and acted as if they were facing a lot of problems at their workplace. They reside in the Maraimalai Nagar area.

In the viral video, Manoj Yadav requested the Government of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them return to their native places. The local police investigated the video and found that the video was created by Manoj for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers.