The Bihar administration has made the decision to send a four-member team to Tamil Nadu on Saturday in order to investigate the reports of attacks on Biharis in the South Indian state. The team will also try to support workers who are attempting to return to their home state. The team will submit a report after evaluating the situation.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, issued a directive to this effect on Friday, in response to demands by the BJP for his intervention.

A team from Bihar would travel to Tamil Nadu, as per the leader of the opposition in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also mentioned that the CM promised to discuss the issue with the Tamil Nadu administration.

Following reports of attacks on Bihari migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, BJP staged a walkout from the assembly on Friday. They demanded that a team of House members be sent there to verify these reports.

CM Nitish Kumar gave the order to Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and director general of police (DGP) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti to deploy a special team to the southern state to investigate the situation.

D. Balamurugan, secretary of rural development, P. Kanan, IPS (IG CID), Shree Alok, special secretary of labour, and an IPS officer make up the four-person panel.

Nitish Kumar had earlier tweeted his concern over the incident.

मुझे समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से तमिलनाडु में काम कर रहे बिहार के मजदूरों पर हो रहे हमले की जानकारी मिली है। मैंने बिहार के मुख्य सचिव एवं पुलिस महानिदेशक को तमिलनाडु सरकार के अधिकारियों से बात कर वहां रह रहे बिहार के मजदूरों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निदेश दिया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 2, 2023

In an earlier discussion in the Bihar Assembly, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav informed that senior Bihar officials are communicating with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.

He declared that the videos were of previous instances in Tiruppur and Coimbatore, and weren’t of any latest incident, quoting the Tamil Nadu DGP.

In a statement on March 2, that contended migrant labourers from Bihar were not being targeted in the state, DGP Sylendra Babu of Tamil Nadu had previously disputed the veracity of the reports of the attacks.

Tamil Nadu labour minister, C. V. Ganesan also dismissed the accusations and said, “There is no truth in the reports.”

“The peaceful society and industrial growth of Tamil Nadu are well-known. Action is being taken to stop the canards from propagating,” he added in a statement, noting that the state had long employed people from other regions.

Migrant labourers from various states are happily coexisting in Tamil Nadu, according to the minister. He stated, that the allegations made on social media that workers from north India are being attacked by locals are unfounded.